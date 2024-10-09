Stream Like A Boss With HOT Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals Up To Half Off





If you missed out on shopping for bargains yesterday, the first day of Amazon's two-day 'Prime Big Deal' event, today is your chance to take a mulligan. Discounts are still in effect, so whether your looking to a build a budget gaming PC with marked-down components or jam out to savings on headphones and earbuds, you can still do so. And if you're looking to level up your living room TV with a dedicated streaming device, Amazon's own Fire TV sticks are all on sale.





Fire TV Stick 4K Max, is reduced to $34.99 right now (save $25). That's a 42% discount over the MSRP, and also a new low price of Amazon's top streaming stick. Of course, they always seem to be on sale, so that's nothing new. However, these are bigger discounts than what you'll typically find. For example, Amazon's flagship streaming dongle, the, is reduced to. That's a 42% discount over the MSRP, and also a new low price of Amazon's top streaming stick.





The Fire TV Stick 4K Max brings the bells and whistles with support for 4K Ultra HD streaming, support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio support, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It also boasts 16GB of built-in storage, which is twice as much as the non-Max model, it comes with an Alexa voice remote, and it can turn your TV into an art display with over 2,000 works of art to choose from.





While this is a record-low price for Amazon's top streaming dongle, its full range of Fire TV Sticks is on sale, some by as much as 50% off MSRP...







