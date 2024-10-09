Stream Like A Boss With HOT Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals Up To Half Off

If you missed out on shopping for bargains yesterday, the first day of Amazon's two-day 'Prime Big Deal' event, today is your chance to take a mulligan. Discounts are still in effect, so whether your looking to a build a budget gaming PC
with marked-down components or jam out to savings
on headphones and earbuds, you can still do so. And if you're looking to level up your living room TV with a dedicated streaming device, Amazon's own Fire TV sticks are all on sale.
Of course, they always
seem to be on sale, so that's nothing new. However, these are bigger discounts than what you'll typically find. For example, Amazon's flagship streaming dongle, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max
, is reduced to $34.99 right now (save $25)
. That's a 42% discount over the MSRP, and also a new low price of Amazon's top streaming stick.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max brings the bells and whistles with support for 4K Ultra HD streaming, support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio support, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It also boasts 16GB of built-in storage, which is twice as much as the non-Max model, it comes with an Alexa voice remote, and it can turn your TV into an art display with over 2,000 works of art to choose from.
While this is a record-low price for Amazon's top streaming dongle, its full range of Fire TV Sticks is on sale, some by as much as 50% off MSRP...
We're including the refurbished model into the mix because it's certified (by Amazon, not a third--party) and hey, sometimes every dollar counts. That said, we'd spend the two bucks extra on the brand new model, given that it's already so darn cheap.
Also note that Amazon is offering a 20% kicker with a trade-in, so now is a great time to upgrade if you're rocking an earlier or outdated model.
We love the convenience of a streaming dongle—just discretely plug it into an available HDMI port on your TV and you're good to go—but if you want something a bit more powerful and have the room for something a little bigger, then consider Amazon's Fire TV Cube
. It's on sale for $99.99 (save $40)
, which is 29% below the MSRP. Likewise, you can save an additional 20% with a trade-in.
The Fire TV Cube is priced quite a bit higher than its streaming stick brethren, but it's also the fastest (courtesy of an octa-core processor with half the cores running at 2.2GHz and the other half running at 2GHz) and most robust. How so?
It's the only one with an Ethernet port for wired connectivity. The Fire TV Cube also supports hand-free operation with Alexa, and has the ability to connect other devices, such as a cable box, game console, webcam, and so forth.
Not a fan of Amazon's Fire TV Stick/Cube products? In that case, you can find several Roku streaming devices on sale as well...