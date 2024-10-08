Time Is Ticking On This Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch UltraWhile the design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch may have changed with the new Ultra, its rich feature set, dependability and quality are still the same. The Ultra brings a new level of durability to the table as well, with the ability to withstand the toughest hikes, longest bike rides, or even swims.
With the advent of Galaxy AI, users can learn to challenge themselves in new ways. Personalized insights can help owners learn to perform at peak levels every day, while also checking their physical readiness using Energy Score. Energy Score calculates a score based on yesterday’s sleep, heart rate, and steps.
Adding to the fitness aspect is a more precise heart rate tracking feature. According to Samsung, users will be privy to more precise reading during workouts using Heart Rate Tracking with Galaxy AI that filters out the movements of one’s body. Insights are collected by the Watch and analyzed on the phone.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is currently on sale for 15% off for only $549.75.
For those who want a Samsung Watch, but don’t need all the bells and whistles of the Ultra, be sure to check out these other deals:
- The Galaxy Watch 7 is on sale for 13% off for $287.34.
- The Galaxy Watch 6 is currently 33% off for just $269.93.
Google Pixel Watch 2Right there with the Galaxy Watch line, in terms of quality and features, is the Google Pixel Watch 2 (and here's our Pixel Watch 3 review). The Pixel Watch 2 comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management. It is also made out of a 100% recycled light aluminum housing.
Google says the all new heart rate sensor and Google AI combine for Fitbit’s most spot-on-heart rate tracking yet. This allows for more precise health and fitness information. Users will also be able to go longer on a single charge, with the Pixel Watch 2 touting a 24-hour battery life, with the ability to full-charge in just 75 minutes.
Much like the Apple Watch, the Pixel Watch 2 can help in times of an accident. Get help with Emergency SOS and Fall Detection. Safety Check will also alert chosen contacts if a user does not respond to a set check-in timer. The built-in ECG app will also make it easy to keep track of a user’s heart rhythm, or for atrial fibrillation.
The Pixel Watch 2 is on sale for 32% off for only $170.99.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)Also on sale during Prime Day deals is the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen). The Apple Watch is a staple among iPhone users, as it pairs and works seamlessly with the device. The SE is more affordable option, while still bringing all the essentials to help keep the owner motivated and active, as well as connected.
If paired with an iPhone, users can easily send a text, take a call, listen to music or podcasts, use Siri, or make an emergency call right from the watch itself. Owners will also find it helpful being able to unlock a MacBook, find other Apple devices, or pay and send money with Apple Pay.
The Apple Watch SE is also a great fitness partner. Wearers will be able to get insights into their health, including notifications if they have an irregular heart rhythm, or an unusually high or low heart rate. Also available is Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS.
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is 28% off for just $199.99.
For those looking for more budget-friendly smartwatch options, here are two other great deals on smartwatches right now:
- The Tozo S5 is 17% off for only $49.99.
- The Amazfit Bip 5 is currently 26% off for just $66.49.