CATEGORIES
home News

Time Is Ticking On This Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Deal

by Tim SweezyTuesday, October 08, 2024, 02:30 PM EDT
hero samsung galaxy watch ultra
It is time for more great Amazon Prime Day deals, and there is no better time to save big on select smartwatches. Save on brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

While the design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch may have changed with the new Ultra, its rich feature set, dependability and quality are still the same. The Ultra brings a new level of durability to the table as well, with the ability to withstand the toughest hikes, longest bike rides, or even swims.

samsung galaxy watch ultra

With the advent of Galaxy AI, users can learn to challenge themselves in new ways. Personalized insights can help owners learn to perform at peak levels every day, while also checking their physical readiness using Energy Score. Energy Score calculates a score based on yesterday’s sleep, heart rate, and steps.

Adding to the fitness aspect is a more precise heart rate tracking feature. According to Samsung, users will be privy to more precise reading during workouts using Heart Rate Tracking with Galaxy AI that filters out the movements of one’s body. Insights are collected by the Watch and analyzed on the phone.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is currently on sale for 15% off for only $549.75.

For those who want a Samsung Watch, but don’t need all the bells and whistles of the Ultra, be sure to check out these other deals:

Google Pixel Watch 2

Right there with the Galaxy Watch line, in terms of quality and features, is the Google Pixel Watch 2 (and here's our Pixel Watch 3 review). The Pixel Watch 2 comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management. It is also made out of a 100% recycled light aluminum housing.

google pixel watch 2

Google says the all new heart rate sensor and Google AI combine for Fitbit’s most spot-on-heart rate tracking yet. This allows for more precise health and fitness information. Users will also be able to go longer on a single charge, with the Pixel Watch 2 touting a 24-hour battery life, with the ability to full-charge in just 75 minutes.

Much like the Apple Watch, the Pixel Watch 2 can help in times of an accident. Get help with Emergency SOS and Fall Detection. Safety Check will also alert chosen contacts if a user does not respond to a set check-in timer. The built-in ECG app will also make it easy to keep track of a user’s heart rhythm, or for atrial fibrillation.

The Pixel Watch 2 is on sale for 32% off for only $170.99.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

Also on sale during Prime Day deals is the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen). The Apple Watch is a staple among iPhone users, as it pairs and works seamlessly with the device. The SE is more affordable option, while still bringing all the essentials to help keep the owner motivated and active, as well as connected.

apple watch se 2nd gen

If paired with an iPhone, users can easily send a text, take a call, listen to music or podcasts, use Siri, or make an emergency call right from the watch itself. Owners will also find it helpful being able to unlock a MacBook, find other Apple devices, or pay and send money with Apple Pay.

The Apple Watch SE is also a great fitness partner. Wearers will be able to get insights into their health, including notifications if they have an irregular heart rhythm, or an unusually high or low heart rate. Also available is Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS.

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is 28% off for just $199.99.

For those looking for more budget-friendly smartwatch options, here are two other great deals on smartwatches right now:
Tags:  deals, SmartWatch, Apple Watch, samsung galaxy watch, amazonprimeday2024, google pixel watch
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment