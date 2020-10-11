Great Amazon Prime Day Deals Happening Now On Roku Streaming And Apple Devices
Amazon's Prime Day may not have officially started yet, but much like Black Friday sales, retailers have no reason to wait for the actual day to start grabbing eyeballs and convincing consumers to bust out the ol' credit card. The ubiquitous retailer's big shopping event spans Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13 and 14, but the deals have already commenced.
Remember that in order to take advantage of these deals, you need to be a member of Amazon's Prime program, which includes all sorts of perks including Amazon Prime Video, expedited shipping, and a bunch more. Today's pile of goodies extends through Roku's streaming box family lineup and all sorts of Apple gear. Without any further ado let's get started.
Roku makes some of the simplest and most convenient streaming video boxes around. From the low end to the high end, Amazon has discounted these set top units by 20% or more each. We'll start with the cheapest: the 1080p-capable Roku Express HD for $21.99 is 27% off, and can make just about any TV a streaming spot on the cheap. This one mounts to the TV using an adhesive strip. We have a couple in our house and they do a nice job.
Folks with 4K TVs have many more options, like the Roku Premier 4K/HDR which is 30% off, or $27.95. This unit has an infrared remote like the Express, but can output UHD 4K video completely with high-dynamic range lighting for compatible TVs and videos. Like the Express HD, the Roku Premier 4K/HDR mounts to the TV with a removable strip.
The 4K-capable Roku Streaming Stick+ for $37 (26% off) has the same basic feature set, but swaps in an RF remote which removes the need for line-of-sight while navigating. Instead of mounting to the TV, the Streaming Stick+ plugs directly into the TV's HDMI port, which allows hiding it behind the TV and away from view.
At the very high end the Roku Ultra is the top-end, quad-core powerhouse for just $79, or 20% off the regular price. This box should be the quickest to navigate around the UI, and also handles 4K HDR video like the others. This box is the only Roku with a wired Ethernet port, though, so if Wi-Fi coverage isn't the best in the TV room, this might just be the best bet for a faster experience. Roku also bundles inn some JBL headphones, which plug into the RF-connected remote for audio playback late at night while your family members are sleeping.
On the Apple side, Amazon has discounts on all sorts of equipment. It starts with the company's AirPods Pro Bluetooth-equipped earbuds with active noise canceling and several different sizes of fitted tips to keep them plugged into your ears. Apple's top-end AirPods Pro can be yours for $199, which is 20% off their normal asking price.
As for devices to connect to your new AirPods Pro, the 8th-generation iPad is already discounted to $299. That's only about 10% off, but this is a freshly released device, so getting it at any sort of discount is a nice rarity. The iPad 8th Gen has 32 GB of storage, Apple's A12 Bionic SoC, and a 10.2-inch display with the traditional Touch ID sensor in the home button. Since it's the latest iPad, it should support iPad OS updates for a while to come, too. If 32 GB of storage isn't enough, the 128 GB version is $395, or $35 off the list price on the same page. These discounts apply to the Wi-Fi models only, though; the cellular-equipped iPad aren't included in the sale.
Last but not least is Apple's Mac lineup. The MacBook Air may not be the fastest of Apple's laptops, but it's certainly the lightest and the least expensive. Now it's a bit less expensive, as the MacBook Air with a 256 GB SSD is $949, a discount of $50. If that's not enough storage, the 512 GB version on the same page is discounted to $1,199, which is $100 off the list price. Both MacBooks have 8 GB of memory, a 13.3" Retina display, Touch ID, and a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports.
Prime Day hasn't even started, and the deals keep on pouring in. Stay tuned and we'll be sure to keep you up to date on the latest steals and deals Amazon has on offer.