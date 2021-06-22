Here Are The Best Prime Day Deals On Amazon Echo, Fire And Ring Hardware





Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) with Echo Dot (Gen 3) bundle, which is marked down to (save $54.99). This can help give you an edge against porch pirates (and serve as a deterrent), or just to see who it is that is on your doorstep in 1080p video, with two-way talk capabilities. Shown above is a discounted, which is marked down to $44.99 at Amazon (save $54.99). This can help give you an edge against porch pirates (and serve as a deterrent), or just to see who it is that is on your doorstep in 1080p video, with two-way talk capabilities.





The Ring Video Doorbell works well with the Echo Dot. And of course you can use the Echo Dot for other things, like listening to music.





Here are some other Ring and Echo discounts currently available...

Ring Alarm Kits: Save up to 48%

Save up to 48% Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 Release): $24.99 (save $25)

$24.99 (save $25) Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $19.99 (save $20)

$19.99 (save $20) Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 Release): $44.99 (save $35)

$44.99 (save $35) All-New Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 Release): $94.99 (save $35) As an added bonus, Amazon is offering a 25% discount on one new qualifying Echo device when trading in your current gear. So for example I own an Echo Show 5, which Amazon shows as being eligible to trade in for a $20 gift card, plus a 25% discount on any of the above items. So be sure to check that out on the product pages.



Save Big On Fire TV and Fire HD Tablet Hardware For Prime Day 2021





Fire TV Stick 4K + Luna Controller bundle—it's on sale for (save $46).

Most modern TVs have baked in smart capabilities, though it is hit or miss whether they are any good. If you are looking to upgrade your TV's smart functions (or add them to a non-smart TV) and are interested in gaming to boot, then check out Amazon's—it's on sale for $73.98 at Amazon (save $46).





Let's start with the Fire TV Stick 4K. As the model name suggests, this streaming HDMI dongle supports 4K Ultra HD resolution content. It also features support for various HDR modes, including HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick, with a quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and Dolby Atmos audio, and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.





As for the Luna Controller, it is a wireless gamepad that allows you to easily transition between supported platforms (Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, and select Android devices). It's primarily intended for Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service , which you can try out for free for seven days if you are a Prime member.









Here are a bunch of other Fire hardware discounts...

