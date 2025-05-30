Premium Gaming Deals: PS5 Pro Sees First Price Drop And DualSense Edge Hits New Low





Sony and its retail partners are offering some great discounts on various hardware as part of a "Day of Play 2025" promotion, which runs through June 11, 2025. The event also entails other perks, like special gaming tournaments, new game trials, and other odds and ends, but we're most interested in time-sensitive deals, including the first PlayStation 5 Pro discount.





Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro for $649 at Amazon ($50 off). That's not a massive savings, obviously, but it's the first time that Sony's most premium game console has been on sale. It also helps take some of the sting out of the high asking price for what amounts to an aging platform—the original PS5 came out in November 2020. For a limited time, you can scorefor. That's not a massive savings, obviously, but it's the first time that Sony's most premium game console has been on sale. It also helps take some of the sting out of the high asking price for what amounts to an aging platform—the original PS5 came out in November 2020.





The PS5 Pro is a more recent addition to the PS5 family, and it sports a few key upgrades . For one, it comes with twice the storage as the PS5 Slim at 2TB versus 1TB. It also upgrades wireless connectivity to Wi-Fi 7 (versus Wi-Fi 6) and adds support for external storage.





All that is well and good, but the most substantial upgrade is the core hardware—the PS5 Pro features a more powerful GPU with 67% more compute units to deliver 16.7 TFLOPS of graphics performance (versus 10.28 TFLOPS). It also adds PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling support and better ray tracing tech.





Is it worth the asking price? That depends on your perspective. If you've been wanting to buy the PS5 Pro, however, now is the time to do it.













PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller to the mix—it's on sale for $169 at Amazon (save $30). Again, not a cheap investment or a massive price drop, but it is the lowest this controller has ever been. If you're going to splurge, you can also add theto the mix—it's on sale for. Again, not a cheap investment or a massive price drop, but it is the lowest this controller has ever been.





The DualSense Edge is Sony's most premium first-party controller. A lot of that hinges on the controller's customization options, as you can change the stick caps and/or replace the stick modules, adjust the trigger lengths, map the buttons (including the back buttons), and adjust the vibration intensity.





It also features a braided USB cable with a lockable connector housing, and on-controller user interfaces that let you quickly and easily swap between preset control profiles, adjust game volume, and more.





Here are some more Sony-themed deals...







