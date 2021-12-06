PowerVR Returns? Innosilicon Debuts Fantasy One GPUs Bearing Imagination Tech Genetics

If you're a PC enthusiast of a certain age, the name PowerVR might make you get a little misty-eyed and nostalgic. Chances are—just going by the numbers—you probably never had a PowerVR graphics card, but you surely saw the name alongside its proprietary SGL graphics API in games like Unreal, Interstate '76, and Tomb Raider II. You might also recall the later Kyro GPUs that more-fully supported Direct3D and OpenGL.





Motorola's Droid X sported a TI OMAP SoC with PowerVR graphics.







Actually, a tremendous number of mobile devices included PowerVR-based graphics hardware, thanks in part to Texas Instruments licensing the design for its popular OMAP series of SoCs. So it goes that Apple selected PowerVR hardware for the graphics portions of the SoCs driving its iPhones—a partnership that would go on to represent some half of Imagination Technologies' revenue. That partnership ended in 2017 , leaving ImgTec with only a few smaller partners remaining, like Mediatek.

Innosilicon Fantasy One Type A (click to enlarge)





At the event, Innosilicon announced two models in the Fantasy One line-up: "Type A" and "Type B". Type A is a consumer and workstation graphics card that sports a single "Fantasy One" GPU. Innosilicon says that the GPU offers 5 TFLOPS of single-precision compute, which is a little underwhelming in the current market. However, the company also claims some 160 Gigapixels/second of pixel fillrate. That puts it in similar territory to the GeForce RTX 3090 —at least as far as that one specification goes, anyway.





Innosilicon Fantasy One Type A low-profile (click to enlarge)









Innosilicon Fantasy One Type-B (click to enlarge)





Innosilicon Fantasy One Type-B fanless (click to enlarge)





Perhaps most interesting is the information we have on claimed power usage. Despite the presence of a six-pin power connector on the Type A card, and what appears to be a pair of eight-pin connectors on the Type B card, Innosilicon claims that the typical power consumption of the Fantasy One GPU for "desktop 4K heavy rendering" should be around 20W, while the "multi-way heavy cloud rendering" will consume around 50W.

Innosilicon demoing the Fantasy One in what looks like a standard PC.



Indeed, it seems like the Fantasy One is just the beginning for Innosilicon's desktop GPU ambitions. At its press conference, the company showed a Fantasy One GPU in operation running the Unigine Heaven OpenGL demo in what appears to be a standard ATX PC, then went on to talk about Fantasy Two and Fantasy Three, which it apparently plans to unveil next year. While there's no information on who fabricated Fantasy One, nor on which process, Innosilicon says its next-generation parts will be fabricated on 5nm, presumably by TSMC.