PowerVR-Based Fenghua 1 GPU Makes A Splash In China As An Alleged GeForce RTX 3060 Rival





Indeed, Innosilicon's GPUs are truly "domestic" as long as you ignore the UK origins of the licensed IP. We saw the release and a few demos of the "Fantasy One" GPU last year, but a total lack of third-party testing (or even much useful first-party testing) left us wondering about the real capabilities of the fledgling graphics card.





One of the Fantasy One "Type B" cards the company showed last year.





Also obscured by a big question mark are the capabilities of the Fantasy One when it comes to consumer workloads. The claims made by Innosilicon are at once bombastic and confusing. Supposedly, the Fantasy One can outpace a GeForce RTX 3090 in pure rasterization, but the chip's spec'd memory bandwidth is circa RTX 3060-tier, while its compute throughput is rated even more poorly, at sub-RTX 3050 levels.





Image: IT Home

