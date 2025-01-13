PowerColor Radeon RX 9070 XT Red Devil Rumored To Scorch A 3.06GHz Boost Clock
Obviously, as an AMD-exclusive AIB, PowerColor's next GPUs will be from the Radeon RX 9070 family that AMD announced (but didn't talk about) at CES 2025. The board vendor itself hasn't said much about the upcoming cards despite teasing them repeatedly on social media, yet we now have what may be nearly full details of the upcoming GPUs thanks to a thorough leak by Videocardz.
Most notably, the site reports that the top-end Radeon RX 9070 XT Red Devil will feature a maximum boost clock of 3060 MHz when in "OC mode". AMD intended to hit 3 GHz with its RX 7000 series of GPUs, but wasn't quite able to get there. It looks like RDNA 4 will make the mark, though, even if the reference model supposedly skirts the line at 2970 MHz.
It's interesting to note also that the Radeon RX 9070 will apparently feature a huge clock deficit of nearly 500 MHz compared to the RX 9070 XT. That's in addition to chopping off 1/8 of its compute capability. It may end up being the case that the Radeon RX 9070 ends up being a darling of GPU overclockers, if the Navi 48 die actually has so much headroom that the Red Devil card can top 3 GHz.
None of the incoming GeForce cards are coming close to 3 GHz, and even Intel's hot-clocked B580 GPU tops out at 2850 MHz (at least, out of the box.) This high number could lend some credence to rumors that AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT will offer impressive performance indeed, purportedly in the neighborhood of the GeForce RTX 5070 (or the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.) If that's true, and the rumored pricing of $479 US is accurate, AMD might really achieve its goal of reclaiming some GPU market share this time around.
After GPUs were almost completely neglected at the company's CES 2025 keynote, AMD hasn't set a firm date for the promised event focusing on graphics that will officially launch the Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs, but Videocardz posits that it could be as soon as next Wednesday.