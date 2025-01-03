PowerColor Teases Radeon RX 9070 XT Red Devil GPU With A Fiery Design





You may not have realized it, but 'tis the season of teasers, apparently. There's no mistaken what NVIDIA's GeForce LAN 50 announcement last month was foreshadowing, but it's not the only one with new GPUs on the horizon. AMD recently posted a series images on Reddit to promote its CPU and GPU hardware during the holiday season, and one of those images is believed to be the upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT. Now one of its hardware partners is getting in the spirit of teasers.





That would be PowerColor, a longtime AMD cohort with an extensive line of Radeon graphics cards. Arguably, PowerColor has some of the best and most aggressive product series names, including Hellhound, Fighter, Red Dragon, and Red Devil, to name a few of them. It's that latter one—Red Devil—that is seemingly being teased on X/Twitter.





PowerColor posted a couple of images to the social media site, one of which you can see above (we've lightened up the background a tad just for the heck of it). It contains the caption,"Every edge shines like a gem. Every second burns like fire. If power was in your hands, how would you use it?."





That's not much of a reveal, but c'mon, that's almost definitely a custom Red Devil variant of the Radeon RX 9070 XT. As for the details, all we can really make out is a three-fan cooling solution and some gnarly angles. There's also the glowing, bright red backside, but that's probably just having some fun with renders.

When you gaze into the abyss, the abyss glows red in return.

Are you ready to face the abyss’s gaze? pic.twitter.com/qcHHXJFuJF — PowerColor (@PowerColor) January 2, 2025

There's also another teaser (embedded above), in which PowerColor writes, "When you gaze into the abyss, the abyss glows red in return. Are you ready to face the abyss's gaze?"





PowerColor was a little more revealing in that thread. When asked if the Red Devil product line will retain an ARGB header, PowerColor answered, "Yes sir," with a saluting emjoji for good measure. In nearly the same breath, it played coy regarding what we're looking at. In response to someone saying "9000 series looking good," PowerColor responded, "9000 series eh?" with a thinking face emoji.





Technically, that photo is of a backplate (or so we assume), but likely a backplate for the Red Devil Radeon RX 9070 XT. We'll have to wait a few more days to see what all that entails, but rumor has it the Radeon RX 9070 XT will be based on AMD's Navi 48 XT GPU with 4,096 shading units and 16GB of GDDR6 linked to a 256-bit bus, for a little over 642GB/s of memory bandwidth.

