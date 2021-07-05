PowerColor Website Preps For Radeon RX 6600 And RX 6600 XT Navi 23 Launch





We've been hearing quite a bit about AMD's incoming Radeon RX 6600 Series of mainstream Navi 23 graphics cards, and an official launch could happen soon. We say this because board partner PowerColor activated product pages for its Radeon RX 6600 and Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards.

Unfortunately, the listings that VideoCardz first spotted don't give us any additional information other than to confirm that PowerColor will offer several "RX 6600 XT Series" and "RX 6600 Series" graphics cards. But the fact that PowerColor is confident enough to make the pages active right now suggests that AMD may soon be ready to open the floodgates for consumers.

PowerColor's revelation comes roughly two weeks after Gigabyte's entire family of Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards leaked via the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). Gigabyte is expected to announce a slew of Radeon RX 6600/6600 XT cards from its Eagle, Eagle OC, Gaming, Gaming Pro, Gaming OC, and Gaming OC Pro product lines.

Alleged AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT reference board

According to previous leaks, the Radeon RX 6600 has 28 compute units, 1,792 stream processors, 112 TMUs, and 32 render output units. The Radeon RX 6600 XT, on the other hand, ups the stakes with 2,048 stream processors, 128 TMUs, and 32 render output units. In addition, the Radeon RX 6600 allegedly features a boost clock of 2,600MHz, while the Radeon RX 6600 XT will increase that by another 100MHz.

Previous reports also indicated that the Radeon RX 6600 and Radeon RX 6600 XT would have a 128-bit memory bus coupled with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

When it comes to pricing, everything is up in the air at this point. AMD's currently "entry-level" RDNA 2 graphic card is the Radeon RX 6700 XT, and it's priced at $479. A Radeon RX 6700 (non-XT) is rumored to slot in below, with the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 taking up space further down on the performance totem pole. Assuming a price of around $399 for Radeon RX 6700, perhaps we could see the Radeon RX 6600 XT debut at $329. That could leave the Radeon RX 6600 to make an even better value play at $299 or below.

Of course, this is all speculation at this point, but we likely won't have to wait long to see how AMD will price its latest competitors to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.