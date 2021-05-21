Alleged AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Navi 23 Graphics Card Spied In Leaked Photo

It is no big secret that AMD will eventually get around to fleshing out its Radeon RX 6000 series with lower tier models at more affordable price points. Exactly when, at what specific price points, and the specifications are questions that will be answered in due time. For now, however, we can at least look at what appears to be a Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card in engineering sample form.





The leaked photograph only shows part of the card, though it does offer up some potentially revealing bits. Chief among them is the "Navi 23 XT" designation on the label. Normally this is not something you see plastered on graphics cards, though being a presumed engineering sample, it does not stick out as a red flag.





That's not to say this is definitely legitimate. You never know when it comes to leaks and rumors, though in this case, it is certainly plausible. There have been numerous Navi 23 leaks as of late, and if this is a Photoshop job, it is really well done.





In any event, the leaked photo of a Navi 23 XT graphics card popped up on Twitter, with the poster saying, " It is said that this is [an] OEM Navi 23 and the source has been deleted."





According to the sticker, the card was provided to PC Partner Ltd. an export manufacturer in China that also owns the Zotac brand, which is more recognizable in the US. It's also the parent firm for InnoVision Multimedia and a few other subsidiaries.





Previous leaks suggest that AMD will power the Radeon RX 6600 XT with the Navi 23 XT GPU . If those leaks are accurate, the card will feature 32 compute units, 2,048 stream processors, 128 texture mapping units, 32 render output units, up to a 2,700MHz boost clock, and 8GB of GDDR6 memory tied to a 128-bit memory bus, for 256GB/s of memory bandwidth. It's also said to have 64MB of Infinity Cache.





The sticker on the card in the photo points to 8GB of GDDR6 memory, so at least that claim seems to be correct. It also indicates the card has three DisplayPort connectors and an HDMI port, for a total of four display connectors. Standard stuff.







While there is not (yet) a photo of it as well, AMD is also said to be readying a Radeon RX 6600 (non-XT) model built around a Navi 23 XL GPU with 28 compute units, 1,792 stream processors, 112 texture mapping units, 32 render output units, up to a 2,600MHz boost clock, and the same memory specifications as the XT variant.





Look for one or both of these cards to be announced at Computex in June.

