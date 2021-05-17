AMD Radeon RX 6600 Navi 23 Series Alleged Clock Speeds, PCIe 4, And Mem Specs Leaked





AMD will eventually get around to fleshing out its Radeon RX 6000 series with some lower tier models at more affordable price points. Well, in practice anyway—in reality, GPUs of all shapes and sizes are scarce and overpriced in today's landscape. Be that as it may, more GPUs are coming, and a recent leak highlights what to expect from one of them: Navi 23.





This is far from the first time we have heard of a Navi 23 part. It has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors, and is expected to power the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600, and perhaps even the Radeon RX 6500. It will just depend on how AMD wants to space things out. There's also a Navi 24 GPU in the works, codenamed Beige Goby.





Before we get to Navi 23's alleged specifications, let's list out AMD's existing models as points of reference...





Radeon RX 6900 XT: Navi 21 XTX with 5,120 stream processors

Navi 21 XTX with 5,120 stream processors Radeon RX 6800 XT: Navi 21 XT with 4,608 stream processors

Navi 21 XT with 4,608 stream processors Radeon RX 6800: Navi 21 XL with 3,840 stream processors

Navi 21 XL with 3,840 stream processors Radeon RX 6700 XT: Navi 22 XT with 2,560 stream processors

Navi 23 will grab the baton from Navi 22 and race into entry-level to mid-range territory. And if the latest leak is accurate, Navi 23 will sport a rectangular die rotated 45 degrees, measuring 235.76mm2 (16.51mm x 14.28mm) in a 35x35mm package.





In desktop form, it will be offered in three TGP (total graphics power) levels—90W, 80W, and 65W. AMD will also make a mobile variant, and laptop makers will have decide what TGP designations to support in their models.







Source: Igor's Lab







Not surprisingly, the upcoming cards will feature PCI Express 4.0 support, which falls within the purview of AMD's second generation Radeon DNA (RDNA 2) graphics architecture. For this implementation, we're looking at a x8 bus width, as x16 is not really needed.





Supposedly leaked Navi 23 slides also highlight the memory configuration, as shown above. Fully loaded, Navi 23 supports up to 16GB of memory, which would entail the use of eight 16Gbps modules (2GB). However, it's doubtful AMD will connect eight 2GB modules to a 128-bit memory bus on what amounts to a lower end SKU. More likely, we are looking at 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus, for the Radeon RX 6600 XT.





So, what are we ultimately looking at here, in terms of shipping cards? Well, the Radeon RX 6600 XT is said to feature 32 compute units, 2,048 stream processors, 128 texture mapping units, 32 render output units, up to a 2,700MHz boost clock, 8GB of GDDR6 memory tied to a 128-bit memory bus for 256GB/s of memory bandwidth, and 64MB of Infinity Cache.





The Radeon RX 6600 (non-XT) , meanwhile, is said to wield 28 compute units, 1,792 stream processors, 112 texture mapping units, 32 render output units, up to a 2,600MHz boost clock, and the same memory specifications across the board.





These could be interesting additions to AMD's lineup, depending on how pricing lands. Or they could be if a silicon shortage wasn't turning the industry on its head.

