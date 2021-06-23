Gigabyte's Custom AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Navi 23 Lineup Allegedly Leaks





AMD has not yet announced the Radeon RX 6600 XT , which seems like an inevitable addition to its RDNA 2 stack. While not necessarily a foregone conclusion, multiple leaks and rumors leave us with high confidence that the unofficial SKU will become official at some point. And perhaps soon, evidenced by Gigabyte listing a handful of custom Radeon RX 6600 XT cards with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).





The EEC website has historically been a hotbed for unannounced products, probably much to the chagrin of companies like AMD and NVIDIA. It has not been a 100 percent reliable source of unconfirmed product releases, though more often than not, registered products that do not yet officially exist end up panning out.





So, what are we looking at here? Take a gander...







Gigabyte lists half a dozen models spread out across its Gaming and Eagle designations, including both stock clocked and factory overclocked models. They include the following...