AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Reportedly On Deck With 2304-Core Navi 23 GPU





AMD launched its current generation of high-end gaming cards late last year with Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT , and Radeon RX 6900 XT . Each offer excellent all-around performance along that MSRPs that undercut their NVIDIA counterparts. We say "MSRP" because finding the graphics cards at those prices is near-impossible.

Now, the company is ready to extend its RDNA 2 graphics architecture further into the mainstream market with the release of the Radeon RX 6600 and Radeon RX 6600 XT. Earlier this week, several ASRock cards materialized via a Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) filing. In the filing were Radeon RX 6600 XT SKUs, allegedly part of the Phantom Gaming family. Those SKUs were joined by two Radeon RX 6600 cards from the Challenger family.

Today, however, we have even more information about the Navi 23-based Radeon RX 6600/6600 XT family, courtesy of a constant source for hardware leaks. The Radeon RX 6600 XT is obviously the most powerful of the two, with 2048 stream processors, while the Radeon RX 6600 has allegedly 1792 stream processors. Both graphics cards are said to feature a 128-bit memory interface with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

According to the leaker, based on engineering samples of both cards floating around, the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 recorded TimeSpy scores of 9439 and 7805, respectively. Likewise, the cards allegedly have Ethereum hash rates of 30 MH/s and 27 MH/s, respectively. AMD's RDNA 2 graphics cards are by no means Ethereum mining powerhouses; that distinction belongs to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards. For example, the "lowly" GeForce RTX 3060 has an Ethereum hash rate of around 41 MH/s, which falls to about 26 MH/s with its limiter enabled.

The low hash rates should hopefully mean that the Radeon RX 6600 and Radeon RX 6600 XT end up in the hands of their intended audience: actual gamers. Ethereum miners probably aren't going to waste their time on the cards because it wouldn't make much financial sense for mining, which is good news for enthusiasts. All that remains now is for AMD to officially announce the cards and give us some indication of an actual launch date. And then we'll likely be made privy to actual real-world benchmarks to see how the graphics cards compare to the GeForce RTX 3060 and impending GeForce RTX 3050/3050 Ti.