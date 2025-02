Deals On Big, Beautiful Smart TVs Are Still Sweet From V-Day

So the Superbowl is over and Valentine's has passed. Did you watch a movie with your sweetie? How was the watch party for the big game? If either event got you thinking that it's time to upgrade your TV viewing experience, well, you're in luck, because we've discovered a whole pile of big-screen 4K smart TVs on deep discounts this weekend.

Hisense 100U76N 100-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: $1799 at Amazon (40% off!)

Samsung QN90C 75-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: $1788.88 at Amazon (40% off!)

TCL QM8 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: $899.99 at Best Buy ($600 off!)

Samsung S85D 65-inch 4K OLED Smart TV: $1298 at Amazon (32% off) Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED Smart TV: $1497 at Amazon (12% off)

Don't fret if these screens are still outside of your price range. We've got some deals on more affordable displays, too. Check these out:

Up top there is the, a 75" "ULED" smart TV with a great balance of price, size, and specs. You get a huge 75" display with a stunning peak brightness of 1500 nits, native 144-Hz input support, a 480-Hz motion rate, and full array local dimming with 512 zones—maybe not as exciting as an OLED's perfect local dimming , but plenty enough to improve contrast in HDR content. It's, putting it atIf size is what you're seeking, how about the 100" version of the above TV? The Hisense 100U76N is nearly the same in terms of capabilities compared to the 75U7N, although the peak HDR brightness takes a cut to "only" 800 nits. Otherwise, it's still a capable 4K HDR display, retaining the 144-Hz input and VRR support for smooth gaming. For a TV of this size,is a steal.Alternatively, if you want some of the best picture quality you can get out of an LCD TV, here's Samsung's QN90C. This is a 75" 4K display that boasts fully 2000 nits peak brightness and a mini-LED backlight with 720 dimming zones. RTings called it "amazing" for playing video games in HDR mode, with no listed "cons" and incredibly low input lag. It's not cheap, with a $3000 list price, but you get what you pay for—and you can pick it up right now for, a 40% discount.TCL's 65QM851G is an alternative to the Samsung above if you don't mind knocking ten inches off the diagonal measurement. This gorgeous 4K mini-LED TV is TCL's finest display, and boasts a full 2,880 dimming zones. It's packed with features like 4K-at-144-Hz support and HDMI 2.1, but the real show-stopper here is a measured peak brightness of over 3,000 nits. Combined with strong local dimming support, this display is a no-brainer at($600 off the original price.)Those are some of the best deals we've highlighted out for you, but they are not the only deals going on right now, of course. We found some killer values on Samsung OLED TVs, like that S85D up there that is. While the S85D is Samsung's entry-level OLED screen, that's sort of like having the cheapest Rolex . It still boasts a nearly infinite contrast ratio, instantaneous response times, and incredibly low input lag. It also supports HDMI 2.1 on all four inputs. At, it's a steal.