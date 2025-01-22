CATEGORIES
Tackle Big Savings Up To 50% Off Giant 75", 85" And 98" TCL TVs For The Super Bowl

by Paul LillyWednesday, January 22, 2025, 10:51 AM EDT
The stage is nearly set for Super Bowl LIX. Come Sunday, February 9, we'll see the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills go up against the winner of the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. It figures to be an entertaining showdown no matter which two teams advance. That makes it a great time to consider a TV upgrade, and it just happens (not coincidentally) that TCL and its retail partners are having a big sale on some giant-sized TVs.

One of those is the massive TCL 98-Inch Q6-Series QLED TV shown above—it's marked down to $1,497.99 at Amazon (50% off) and $1,499.99 at Best Buy for nearly the same discount. We still have a hard time wrapping out our head around the fact that TV prices have come way down in recent years.

Granted, this is an entry-level model and it lacks premium display technologies like OLED or mini LED. But it's certainly serviceable with quantum dot technology, flexible HDR support (HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG), and a 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz with VRR). And of course it's absolutely gigantic.

The 98-inch model isn't the only one that's on sale, so are smaller sizes that might be better fits for your living room. Here's a look...
TCL QM8 TV on a gray gradient background.

What's that you say, you're willing to splurge on a mini LED model in the same size class? If that's the case, then check out TCL's 98-inch QM8 QD-Mini LED TV—it's on sale for $2,999.99 at Amazon (50% off) and also at Best Buy for the same price. It's just as enormous as the Q6 Series model highlighted above, but sits much higher up the totem pole.

Over at Rtings (a great resources for technical TV details), the QM8 scores high marks across the board (ranging from 8.0 to 9.0), with the site mentioning it gets twice as bright as its predecessor. It offers up to 5,000 nits of brightness and up to 5,000 local dimming zones. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz with VRR), the same robust HDR support, an Auto Game Mode (ALLM), FreeSync Premium Pro validation, and a built-in Onkyo 2.1.2 speaker system.

Here are some more size options that are on sale...
Here are some more TV deals, including a few non-TCL models...

LG C3 OLED TV on a gray gradient background.
