CoD Modern Warfare 2 Gameplay Video Goes Viral For Its Stunning Life-Like Graphics
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's single-player on the Amsterdam level is extremely lifelike.
Ppeople can jump into a short bit of the single-player campaign in the upcoming title thanks to some pre-order early access and it looks gorgeous. The mission takes players through a section of the Netherlands city of Amsterdam, and it's somewhat hard to tell the difference from some live videos recreating the scene on location.
New Call of Duty titles have always been highly anticipated, and this release of Modern Warfare 2 is no different. The title is releasing on October 28, only four days away. On November 16th, the first round of live content for the game will be released alongside its anticipated Warzone 2 and DMZ counterpart. The live content for Modern Warfare 2 will include a three-player raid function as part of the Spec Ops mode intended for the game.
here's the rest of the amsterdam mission — the level of detail is just incredible! 🤯— juan (@juanbuis) October 21, 2022
(via https://t.co/ELq9cqhYVm) pic.twitter.com/6enWw9vgjB
Call of Duty has had many real-world locations in the past, and there has been some comparison to them. For example, the map Piccadilly is based on Piccadilly Circus in London. It has been extremely rare for it to be hard to tell the difference from the real world like this, though. Between the high-quality textures, the water effects, the weather effects, and extremely detailed modeling, we'd say the only thing that might make you remember you're in a video game is the character models. That's okay though, we don't need anyone thinking this is real, no matter how real it looks.
