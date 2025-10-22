Porsche Patents A Ferocious Tri-Turbo Engine With 18 Cylinders For Future Supercars





In an industry rapidly accelerating toward an all-electric future, Porsche has just reminded us that the age of the internal combustion engine is far from over. How so? A newly-uncovered patent filing has revealed that engineers at Zuffenhausen have developed the design for a radical space-optimized W-arrangement engine featuring 18 cylinders and space for three turbochargers.









The design consists of three separate cylinder banks, each containing six cylinders, all sharing a common crankshaft. If you need a mental image, picture three inline-six engines cleverly fused at the base angled 60° apart. One of the benefits of this arrangement is compact packaging; the W18 is roughly the length of a conventional straight-six. Furthermore, the design is modular, meaning Porsche could theoretically adapt it to create smaller W9 or W15 variants.







