2025 BMW M440i Gran Coupe EV Gets A Sporty Refresh With More Power And Tech

by Aaron LeongThursday, April 25, 2024, 09:54 AM EDT
BMW is giving its midsize electric i4 and 4-series Gran Coupe sedans a well-deserved refresh inside and out. The 430i Gran Coupe gets a new mild-hybrid paired with its turbocharged four-cylinder engine for more power and torque, while all models get updated engines, laser lighting, revised infotainment, and little styling tweaks to some exterior and interior components.

Hot off releasing face-lifted versions of the 4-series coupe and convertible, BMW has announced similar treatment for the 2025 Gran Coupe and i4 EV, but with a small surprise, especially in the former. For one, the 2025 430i Gran Coupe has been endowed with a 48-volt mild-hybrid (MHEV) system. The 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-pot gas engine still pumps out 255 hp at 4,700-6,500 rpm, and 295 lb-ft of torque at 1,600-4,500 rpm, but now is augmented with mild EV and electric regeneration capabilities.

2025 BMW M440i Gran Coupe

Similarly, the 2025 M440i Gran Coupe gains the same mild-hybrid setup to its already potent 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder ICE, which actually adds a slight bump to power and torque output to 386 hp and 398 lb-ft respectively. Of course, all that power can be funneled through the optional xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive and standard eight-speed automatic. Claimed acceleration from 0-60 mph is 4.7 seconds for the rear-wheel drive model and 4.3 seconds with AWD installed.

2025 BMW i4

Both the i4 and 4-series Gran Coupe will transition out of BMW's near-traditional "Angel Eyes" headlight halo ring to a simpler (and honestly more generic) kink. However, adaptive LED headlights and laser (pew, pew) rear taillights are now standard on the M440i and i4 (and optional on other variants). The kidney-grille front fascia is slightly edgier now, too, looking more like a lemur in heat. 

Inside, the biggest upgrade is that the infotainment system will be running iDrive 8.5 (with enhanced EV route planning for the i4), with a couple more optional steering wheel designs available for customers. These revised models are expected to start production in July, although pricing hasn't been revealed just yet.

Premium mid-size sedans may not garner as much curb appeal as their SUV cousins nowadays, but that hasn't stopped BMW from continuing its push into territory once owned by Tesla with cars like the i4. When the i4 was released in 2022, the car received rave reviews; some even herald it as a Tesla Model 3 beater.
