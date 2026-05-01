Porsche 911 GT3 R to Sport Vintage Apple Computer Colors in Laguna Seca Race





Porsche just revived one of motorsport’s most recognizable paint schemes, sending its factory 963s to Laguna Seca in the rainbow Apple Computer livery that first appeared more than four decades ago.





Remember this little puppy?



The 2026 livery is rooted in the 1980 Dick Barbour Racing Porsche 935 K3, which carried Apple’s early logo sponsorship at Le Mans and across the IMSA season. In Porsche’s telling, the modern wrap is not a loose reference but a deliberate recreation of that era, with the familiar rainbow banding and vintage Apple Computer wordmark laid over the brand’s current top-class endurance prototype.

Porsche will be slapping the design onto both Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 entries for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Laguna Seca, where the team is chasing another strong result after wins earlier in the season at Daytona and Sebring. Moreover, resurrecting this design is part of celebrating 75 years of Porsche Motorsport and 50 years of Apple, giving the project extra weight.





Laguna Seca is also an especially pointed stage for the mashup because it sits roughly 80 miles from Apple Park , so come race day, expect to see a sizeable turn out from the Cupertino campus. Likewise, there could be a broader marketing appeal at play here, because Apple colors could mean something even to people who do not follow IMSA closely. It connects a period when Apple was still a scrappy computer company with a winning Porsche race car.







Porsche's 963 LMDh prototype race car was developed with Multimatic and is built around a 4.6-liter V8 derived from Porsche’s 918 Spyder, paired with a rear electric motor in its hybrid system . Porsche lists its top speed at over 205 mph, and the car is designed for enduro races like in the IMSA and WEC series. The powerplant is the Porsche 9RD, a 90-degree V8 twin-turbo capable of 8,000 rpm, combined with a 50 kW rear motor and an Xtrac 7-speed sequential transmission. Output is believed to be around 680 hp (combined), with a weight of 1,030 kg and a wheelbase of 3,148 mm.

Apple’s vice president for Apple Music, Sports and Beats, Oliver Schusser, said the original 1980 Porsche race car carrying the Apple logo began a relationship that still reflects the companies’ common taste for design and technical ambition.