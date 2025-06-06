Porsche's Street-Legal 963 RSP V8 Hybrid Pays Homage To Its Le Mans Hypercar





In a nod to its past, Porsche has unveiled the 963 RSP, a one-off, road-legal version of its championship-winning 963 LMDh race car. Launched on the streets near the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe, this unique machine was also created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the company's creation of the legendary Count Rossi 917. And since this is a one-and-done car, the 963 may never land in the hands of public buyers.













While the 963 RSP largely retains the same beating heart of its racing sibling – a potent 4.6-liter



Even after all those alterations for (limited) public road use, visually, the 963 RSP is quite the attention grabber, largely because it looks like a real race car that a transporter accidentally left on the street. Finished in Martini Silver, echoing the "Count Rossi" 917, the 963's carbon fiber and Kevlar bodywork (altered to have things like covered wheel arches and the use of Michelin wet-weather compound tires). Inside, the raw racing aesthetic gives way to a bespoke tan leather and Alcantara interior, crafted to mirror the trim found in its historic inspiration. Ventilated and air-conditioned racing seats, along with a leather-trimmed steering wheel, complete the creature comfort-racing-inspired mix. And yes, there's even a cup holder.

Three-time Le Mans winner Timo Bernhard had the honor of piloting the 963 RSP on its inaugural public drive, after which the car will be on public display at the Circuit de la Sarthe during the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans. The car will then make its way to the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart and a July appearance alongside the 917 at the



