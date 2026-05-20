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Plex Lifetime Pass Skyrockets to $750: Lock in the Old Price Before July 1

by Alan VelascoWednesday, May 20, 2026, 10:43 AM EDT
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Over the years Plex has become a popular option for those looking to stream their own personal media, managing to fend off competing solutions thanks to its ease of use and reasonable pricing. However, this recipe to success has been hampered lately as the service has continued to raise the prices of its monthly, annual and lifetime plans. Unfortunately, another increase is on its way that will put its lifetime plan out of reach for some users.

The company has announced that its lifetime plan, which currently goes for $249.99, will be increasing to $749.99 starting on July 1. It says that the “adjustment ensures that the price of a Lifetime Plex Pass continues to more accurately reflect its true value.” The company further says that this new price point is necessary so that it can continue to invest resources into maintaining and enhancing its software.

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For those who’ve already purchased a Lifetime plan, nothing will be changing. These users will continue to enjoy all the features currently available and will also receive any new features added in the future. Likewise, those who are currently subscribed to either the monthly or annual plans won’t be seeing any changes either. Although it won’t be surprising if these plans see prices increases, albeit not as egregious as the jump to the Lifetime plan, in the future.

The lone silver lining here is that the lifetime plan will still be available for those who hate having to make monthly payments, and Plex was clear it was either this or eliminating the lifetime plan altogether. It’s also giving interested customers well over a month to decide to jump on the current pricing, which is better than springing the change overnight.

Meanwhile, Plex Pass will remain priced at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year if skipping the Lifetime option. At those rates, the Lifetime pass is equivalent to nearly 11 years at the current annual subscription cost, or almost nine years if paying by month (barring future price increases, of course).

Hopefully this move can spur further development of other options, such as the open source and free to use Jellyfin, so that there’s a viable option should Plex pricing get too steep.
Tags:  plex, plex-media-server
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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