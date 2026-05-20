Plex Lifetime Pass Skyrockets to $750: Lock in the Old Price Before July 1









The lone silver lining here is that the lifetime plan will still be available for those who hate having to make monthly payments, and Plex was clear it was either this or eliminating the lifetime plan altogether. It’s also giving interested customers well over a month to decide to jump on the current pricing, which is better than springing the change overnight.





Meanwhile, Plex Pass will remain priced at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year if skipping the Lifetime option. At those rates, the Lifetime pass is equivalent to nearly 11 years at the current annual subscription cost, or almost nine years if paying by month (barring future price increases, of course).