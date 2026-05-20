Plex Lifetime Pass Skyrockets to $750: Lock in the Old Price Before July 1
The company has announced that its lifetime plan, which currently goes for $249.99, will be increasing to $749.99 starting on July 1. It says that the “adjustment ensures that the price of a Lifetime Plex Pass continues to more accurately reflect its true value.” The company further says that this new price point is necessary so that it can continue to invest resources into maintaining and enhancing its software.
For those who’ve already purchased a Lifetime plan, nothing will be changing. These users will continue to enjoy all the features currently available and will also receive any new features added in the future. Likewise, those who are currently subscribed to either the monthly or annual plans won’t be seeing any changes either. Although it won’t be surprising if these plans see prices increases, albeit not as egregious as the jump to the Lifetime plan, in the future.
Hopefully this move can spur further development of other options, such as the open source and free to use Jellyfin, so that there’s a viable option should Plex pricing get too steep.