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Sony Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers Arrive Nov. 12: Price, Specs, and Preorders

by Paul LillyWednesday, August 19, 2026, 09:14 AM EDT
Sony Pulse Elevate speakers
Sony Pulse Elevate speakers - Image: Sony

Nearly a year after Sony first teased its first foray into standalone desktop audio during a September 2025 State of Play event, the wait is officially coming to an end. Sony has confirmed that its Pulse Elevate wireless speakers will launch on November 12 for $219.99 in midnight black and white colorways, with preorders scheduled to open on September 1.

Sony is aiming to make a splash in the PC and console audio speaker scene by leaning into a wireless and portable design. Headsets are all the rage these days, but the Pulse Elevate caters to gamers who want an alternative to head-clamping headsets without sacrificing positional awareness or clear voice communication.


"As the first wireless speakers developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Pulse Elevate fits seamlessly in a PS5, PC, or Mac desktop gaming setup and can be enjoyed on the go with a PlayStation Portal remote player or smartphone. The wireless speakers feature exceptionally lifelike audio, ultra-low latency, and lossless PlayStation Link wireless connectivity," Sony explains.

The Pulse Elevate system packs an impressive amount of hardware from PlayStation’s high-end audio lineup directly into a compact desktop form factor. Each speaker unit combines studio-inspired planar magnetic drivers with a dedicated built-in woofer to deliver what Sony claims is "lifelike desktop audio," complete with support for the PlayStation 5's Tempest 3D AudioTech. The speakers also feature an integrated microphone in the right speaker with AI-enhanced noise rejection.

Sony's Pulse Elevate also utilize PlayStation Link technology via an included USB-C adapter to deliver ultra-low-latency, lossless audio across PS5, PC, Mac, and PlayStation Portal. Furthermore, simultaneous Bluetooth support allows gamers to listen to game audio while taking a call or streaming music from a secondary mobile device.

Beyond the desk, the Pulse Elevate units double as portable gear. Each speaker sports a built-in rechargeable battery rated for up to 12 hours and sit on a sleek charging dock when docked at home. Also unique is the ability to adjust vertical and horizontal tile angles, hence the name Pulse Elevate.

Sony says gamers will be able to preorder the Pulse Elevate on September 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The midnight black colorway will be available direct from Sony and at participating retailers, while the white version will be exclusive to the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

It will be interesting to see what the reception to Sony's first wireless speaker looks like. While the $219.99 price tag places the Pulse Elevate in premium territory, the combination of planar drivers, cross-device switching, portability, and headset-free party chat makes them intriguing. We'll find out when November rolls around.
Tags:  Sony, Speakers, ps5, playstation 5, (nyse:sony), pulse elevate
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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