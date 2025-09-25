Sony Unveils Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers For Your PC Gaming Desktop





At its State of Play event, Sony announced the Pulse Elevate, its "first wireless speakers" designed for PC desktops and other platforms, including Mac and PS5. The twist here is that they're portable, giving them more versatility than a standard set of 2.0 speakers. They're also compatible with Bluetooth devices, allowing players to simultaneously listen via a PlayStation Link-connected device for in-game audio and a separate Bluetooth device for music, voice chat, and so forth.





"As the first wireless speakers developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Pulse Elevate fits seamlessly in a PS5, PC, or Mac desktop gaming setup and can be enjoyed on the go with a PlayStation Portal remote player or smartphone. The wireless speakers feature exceptionally lifelike audio, ultra-low latency, and lossless PlayStation Link wireless connectivity," Sony explains.









Sony isn't sharing a ton of detailed specifications just yet, but did reveal that its wireless speakers are driven by "studio-inspired planar magnetic drivers" with the promise of "lifelike sound across the entire audible spectrum." They also feature built-in woofers to bring the boom, though obviously we'll have to wait until these are out in the wild to find out exactly how much boom.





There's also a microphone built into the right speaker, which leverages AI to suppress background noise. While AI has become an overused buzzword these days, we've seen (er, heard) how well AI-assisted noise suppression can work in microphones, namely in our review of Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) . Bose's AI-based SpeechClarity tech blew us away, and we hope the same is true of Sony's own AI wizardry.













Sony's Pulse Elevate speakers sport a built-in rechargeable battery, though it's not yet disclosed how long the speakers are rated to last per charge. However, a desktop charging dock is included, so battery life should really only matter if you plan on taking advantage of the Pulse Elevate's portable chops.





"With the built-in rechargeable battery, players can take Pulse Elevate on the go when gaming with a PlayStation Portal remote player via PlayStation Link, or with a mobile device or smartphone via Bluetooth. The included charging docks make it easy to jump back into a desktop gaming setup," Sony says





Finally, Sony says the Pulse Elevate features "highly customizable audio" with built-in volume controls and EQ adjustments on PS5 and PC. The speakers can also be oriented either vertically or horizontally, just like the PS5.





Sony's Pulse Elevate speakers will be available sometime in 2026 in Midnight Black and White colorways. Pricing has not yet been announced.