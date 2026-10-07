PlayStation Portal 2.0? New Filings Hint At An OLED Screen Upgrade
Right now, the current PlayStation Portal is most affordable way into the PlayStation ecosystem, and since an update back in December of last year, it can function through PlayStation Now instead of just a PlayStation console. Current PlayStation Portals may even carry over to the PlayStation 6 generation, though there's no guarantee of that happening yet. For a cloud streaming device, the PlayStation Portal is quite decent, but is notably limited by its use of an IPS LCD panel in a market that already had the Steam Deck OLED and the Nintendo Switch OLED at the time of its release.
If these really do correspond to one or more new models for the PlayStation Portal, an OLED screen would be the most obvious upgrade. It is also possible one is a streaming-only handheld and the other is actually the rumored PlayStation 6 handheld. For now, it's hard to say, but previous rumors suggest an OLED PlayStation Portal refresh is likely.