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PlayStation Portal 2.0? New Filings Hint At An OLED Screen Upgrade

by Chris HarperWednesday, October 07, 2026, 01:00 PM EDT
God of War: Ragnarok being streamed to a PlayStation Portal.
God of War: Ragnarok being streamed to a PlayStation Portal. Image: Sony
It's an interesting time for Sony's PlayStation brand, with controversy surrounding the PlayStation 6's shift-to-digital only, and little news about the PlayStation Portal, until today. While there is a next-gen PlayStation 6 handheld rumored, the PlayStation Portal has remained in an interesting spot, and if documents submitted to the Wi-Fi Alliance bear fruit, could soon be joined by a successor.

Right now, the current PlayStation Portal is most affordable way into the PlayStation ecosystem, and since an update back in December of last year, it can function through PlayStation Now instead of just a PlayStation console. Current PlayStation Portals may even carry over to the PlayStation 6 generation, though there's no guarantee of that happening yet. For a cloud streaming device, the PlayStation Portal is quite decent, but is notably limited by its use of an IPS LCD panel in a market that already had the Steam Deck OLED and the Nintendo Switch OLED at the time of its release.

One of two likely PlayStation Portal-related Wi-Fi Alliance filings.
One of two likely PlayStation Portal-related Wi-Fi Alliance filings. Image: Wi-Fi Alliance/Wi-Fi.org
The two new Wi-Fi Alliance filings spotted by The Verge, WFA141398 and WFA141399, don't have any details regarding specs or even the name of the PlayStation Portal itself, besides the model numbers attached to the filings. The new model numbers are CFI-Y2000 and CFI-Y2105, which likely correspond to the original CF1-Y1001 model number designated to the current PlayStation Portal.

If these really do correspond to one or more new models for the PlayStation Portal, an OLED screen would be the most obvious upgrade. It is also possible one is a streaming-only handheld and the other is actually the rumored PlayStation 6 handheld. For now, it's hard to say, but previous rumors suggest an OLED PlayStation Portal refresh is likely.
Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, Streaming, handheld gaming, console gaming, playstation portal
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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