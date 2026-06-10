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PlayStation DualSense Edge Controller Drops To $169 For Father's Day

by Paul LillyWednesday, June 10, 2026, 10:45 AM EDT
Person holding a PlayStation DualSense Edge wireless controller.
For a limited time, you can score Sony's DualSense Edge wireless controller for a near all-time low and it will arrive in plenty of time for Father's Day on Sunday, June 21, 2026. The current sale price is also not that far off what it costs to pick one of these controllers up in renewed condition. In other words, if you've had your eye on the DualSense Edge, now is the time to pull the trigger.

Sony DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Is 15% Off

You can grab Sony's DualSense Edge wireless controller (white) in brand new condition for $169 at Amazon (15% off, save $30.99). It's also available in Midnight Black for the same price.

Sure, that's still a premium for what's also a premium accessory, but it's nearly back down to its all-time low price of $159.99, which it briefly hit during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events. It's also nearly as cheap as buying it in renewed condition, which costs $158.25 on Amazon for the white model and $154.17 in Midnight Black, albeit there's a 5% coupon available for the latter that drops it to $146.46.

The DualSense Edge is an excellent controller for gaming on both a PS5 console or PC. In case you missed it, Sony released a Windows app for its DualSense controllers, including both the standard variant and the upgraded Edge model that's on sale. The app offers a bunch of customization options, which you can then save to different profiles.

Customization is really the name of the game when it comes to premium controllers by Sony and Microsoft. Some of the DualSense Edge features include remappable buttons, adjustable triggers and stick sensitivity, vibration intensity adjustments, and swappable stick caps.

Here are some regular DualSense controller deals:
Lots of other color options are discounted, too. Just hit any of the links and browse the options.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller (Refurbished) Is Just $67

Front and back renders of Microsoft's Elite Series 2 wireless controller on a black background.

If you prefer Microsoft's controllers and are willing to go the refurbished route, you can score the Xbox Elite Series 2 (refurbished) for a low $67 at GameStop. That's far removed from the controller's $199 MSRP in new condition.

We don't typically recommend refurbished hardware, but are willing to make exceptions in some instances. In this case, it's coming from GameStop and not a potentially sketchy marketplace seller. GameStop guarantees that the controller works and backs it up with a 7-day money back guarantee.

Like the DualSense Edge, the Elite Series 2 is a premium controller with lots of customization options. You can swap the thumbstick caps, D-pads, and paddles, adjust the tension of the thumbsticks, map buttons, and more. You also get three custom profiles to save your settings to, which you can switch between on the fly.
Tags:  deals, PlayStation, controllers, ps5, (nyse:sony), dualsense edge
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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