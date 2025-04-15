CATEGORIES
PlayStation 6 Portable Rumored To Run Faster Than An Xbox Series S

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, April 15, 2025, 10:52 AM EDT
ps portal
Sony's PlayStation Portal has surprised many early critics by its popularity in the handheld space. Furthermore, Sony has kept the console current by providing it with some impressive updates to allow it to function more independently of Sony's dedicated PS5 system. Naturally, the focus is now turning towards what's next from Sony in the handheld space, with PlayStation 6 portable system rumored to be in the works.

Some speculation from KeplerL2, a known leaker, suggests that a possible PlayStation 6 handheld may be more powerful than the existing Xbox Series S. According to KeplerL2, Sony already has chips in development that will use AMD's UDNA GPUs and some version of its Zen CPU architecture. Handheld systems are no stranger to Sony, since it's previously had consoles in the market such as the Vita. 

If Sony's portable PS6 is indeed faster than an Xbox Series S, it certainly will be impressive in the realm of handhelds. KepllerL2 also notes that it won't be quite as fast as the PS5, let along the PS5 Pro. While the PS5 Pro is the current champ for performance amongst modern generation consoles, the lightly powered Steam Deck has proven that optimization can rule the roost when properly implemented. Nintendo's Switch is another example of a handheld console that doesn't necessarily have to be the fastest on the block to draw a big audience.

Likewise, with cloud gaming services becoming popular, the system specs may matter less for future releases than we've historically seen in the past. 

nintendo switch

Nintendo has already gone all-in on the handheld path since the original Switch released in 2017. With its Switch 2, it continues to branch both the TV-console platform along with its portable nature. There is no doubt Sony has watched Nintendo's moves closely, and it is likely a large factor in its development of its own handheld. 

Valve's Steam Deck may also be another significant influencer on Sony, since its popularity in the PC handheld space crosses with a market that Sony is familiar with. Many PlayStation exclusives, such as Ghost of Tsushima, have made their way to the PC in an effort to widen the audience for Sony's games. 

Nintendo's Switch 2 had some blow back from consumers due to its $450 US pricing, and $80 for games like Mario Kart World. There is no doubt console and game prices will continue to rise, so an eventual PlayStation 6 and its rumored portable companion may also raise eyebrows with pricing. The PS5 Pro debuted at $699, which is on the upper-end of console pricing. 
Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, Handheld, (nyse:sony), playstation 6, ps6, playstation 6 portable
