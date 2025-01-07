CATEGORIES
Steam Deck Is Getting A Native GeForce NOW App For Cloud Game Streaming

by Alan VelascoTuesday, January 07, 2025, 01:25 PM EDT
NVIDIA has been busy at this year’s CES, unveiling a lot of new hardware including its latest line of GPUs and best efforts in what it believes is the future of robotics. However, you can’t exactly fit a full-fledged RTX 5090 into something like a Steam Deck. That’s where GeForce NOW comes in handy, and the service will finally be getting a native app for the gaming handheld.

Steam Deck owners have already been able to access GeForce NOW thanks to an installation script the GPU maker released last year, but having a native app will make things much easier and provide a better experience. There will be several performance modes available to players so that they’re able to get the most out of the service. If connected to a monitor, it will be possible to get up to 1440p with 120 fps, while 4K 60 fps will be available when connected to a TV. Of course, RTX will also be enabled alongside HDR10 (on OLED decks) for a vibrant gaming experience.


It's great to see that this native implementation will be available on Steam Deck. While it’s a great portable device capable of playing a wide range of titles, it’s nearly 3 years old at this point, and it wasn't that fast when it released. With a new generation of GPUs inbound, it will likely start to feel more than a little long in the tooth soon. Having the option to stream some of the latest and greatest games could allow users to extend the life of their Steam Deck, especially if their internet connections are quick enough to deliver a good experience in more action-oriented titles.

NVIDIA hasn’t specified a release date for the Steam Deck’s GeForce Now app, only stating that it will be coming “later this year.”
