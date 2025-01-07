Steam Deck Is Getting A Native GeForce NOW App For Cloud Game Streaming
Steam Deck owners have already been able to access GeForce NOW thanks to an installation script the GPU maker released last year, but having a native app will make things much easier and provide a better experience. There will be several performance modes available to players so that they’re able to get the most out of the service. If connected to a monitor, it will be possible to get up to 1440p with 120 fps, while 4K 60 fps will be available when connected to a TV. Of course, RTX will also be enabled alongside HDR10 (on OLED decks) for a vibrant gaming experience.
It's great to see that this native implementation will be available on Steam Deck. While it’s a great portable device capable of playing a wide range of titles, it’s nearly 3 years old at this point, and it wasn't that fast when it released. With a new generation of GPUs inbound, it will likely start to feel more than a little long in the tooth soon. Having the option to stream some of the latest and greatest games could allow users to extend the life of their Steam Deck, especially if their internet connections are quick enough to deliver a good experience in more action-oriented titles.
NVIDIA hasn’t specified a release date for the Steam Deck’s GeForce Now app, only stating that it will be coming “later this year.”