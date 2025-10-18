CATEGORIES
home News

Plants Vs. Zombies: Replanted Trailer Arrives To Revive A Fan Favorite For Halloween Season

by Alan VelascoSaturday, October 18, 2025, 01:57 PM EDT
plants vs zombies replanted hero
Multiple game publishers are dipping into their back catalogs to breathe new life into fan favorites. EA is hoping to ride this wave of nostalgia with a modernized version of the tower defense classic Plants vs. Zombies that will be “packed with new secrets to uncover.”

Plants vs. Zombies Replanted will bring several upgrades to freshen up the game 15 years after the original’s release. Most noticeable will be the completely remastered artwork. The game’s art style is a big part of the experience, and EA has done a nice job of making it look clean without losing the vibes of the original.


This remaster is more than just a bump to graphical fidelity, though, as there will be new modes for fans to play as well. Players will now be able to defend their backyard together with friends and family with a new local co-op mode. For those who are feeling more competitive, there will also be a new mode where they can go head-to-head in local PvP.

Additionally, there will be brand new mini games that will join the ranks of classics such as Wall-Nut Bowling. Cloudy Day and Rest in Peace are solo challenge modes designed to “push your strategic planting to the max!”

Plants vs. Zombies Replanted will be released on October 23, just in time to be a family friendly treat for Halloween. It will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, and PC.
Tags:  Gaming, EA, Plants-vs-Zombies, (NASDAQ:EA)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment