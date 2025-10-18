Plants Vs. Zombies: Replanted Trailer Arrives To Revive A Fan Favorite For Halloween Season
Plants vs. Zombies Replanted will bring several upgrades to freshen up the game 15 years after the original’s release. Most noticeable will be the completely remastered artwork. The game’s art style is a big part of the experience, and EA has done a nice job of making it look clean without losing the vibes of the original.
This remaster is more than just a bump to graphical fidelity, though, as there will be new modes for fans to play as well. Players will now be able to defend their backyard together with friends and family with a new local co-op mode. For those who are feeling more competitive, there will also be a new mode where they can go head-to-head in local PvP.
Additionally, there will be brand new mini games that will join the ranks of classics such as Wall-Nut Bowling. Cloudy Day and Rest in Peace are solo challenge modes designed to “push your strategic planting to the max!”
Plants vs. Zombies Replanted will be released on October 23, just in time to be a family friendly treat for Halloween. It will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, and PC.