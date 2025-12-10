Google Pixel Watch 4 Gets AI-Powered Gestures And It's On Sale Too
One of the new gestures, which will be familiar to Apple Watch users, is called Double Pinch. Users can pinch together their thumb and forefinger to complete different tasks, such as stopping a timer, taking or hanging up a call and much more. To help users with this new gesture, the watch will display suggestions for when to use it.
The other new gesture coming to Pixel 4 users is dubbed Wrist Turn. With this one, users will be able to scroll through and dismiss notifications or decline an incoming call with a flick of their wrist. While this isn’t the first time this gesture has been used by Pixel watches, it’s getting more robust with this update.
Additionally, the update adds even more AI on top of what’s already available on the device. Smart Replies will be able to utilize Google’s on-device Gemma-based large language model to generate replies for Google Messages and other apps. Since this is done on-device, the feature works even without the presence of a phone.
It’s great to see Google taking a page out of Apple’s playbook with these new gesture controls. Wearables continue to be a growing segment, so having a universal set of gestures that just work regardless of the platform will be a win for users.
This update should make the Pixel Watch 4 an enticing product for android users considering a smartwatch. It’s even better with some of the holiday specials currently underway, which you can find below.
Pixel Watch 4 Wi-Fi 41mm - $299.99 (14% off)
Pixel Watch 4 Wi-Fi 45mm - $349.99 (13% off)
Pixel Watch 4 LTE 41mm - $399.99 (11% off)
Pixel Watch 4 LTE 45mm - $449.99 (10% off)