How Google Maps Is Tapping AI To Relieve EV Charging Anxiety

by Alan VelascoThursday, November 20, 2025, 10:54 AM EDT
New navigation features are beginning to roll out to Google Maps that are coming just in time as millions of people hit the road for holiday travel. The company says that these new features are designed to help users save time and be better prepared by providing useful information about EV charging stations and local trips.

One of the pain points of owning an electric vehicle is the stress that’s associated with traveling longer distances without knowing what the charging situation is like along the way. Google is leveraging AI to predict what charger availability will be like at a given station, so users will know what to expect. To use this feature, just search for “EV Chargers” from within Maps. It will begin to roll out next week for Android Auto and cars that have Google built-in.

Gemini is also getting better, as searching for restaurants, hotels or concert venues will now present users with “know before you go” tips. These helpful insights include instructions on how to book a reservation, information about parking, and if there’s a secret menu you should know about. These Gemini improvements are already making their way to Android and iOS users in the US.

Meanwhile, the Explore tab is getting upgraded with good old fashioned human knowledge. It’ll make it easier to find curated lists provided by OpenTable, Lonely Planet, and Viator. Additionally, influencers familiar with the area, such as Sistersnacking, will also suggest places to check out. The improved Explore tab will roll out globally this month.

These are a great set of new features as Google is smartly integrating AI for a better Maps experience, while also letting users easily access human powered information for those who might want a second opinion.
Alan Velasco

