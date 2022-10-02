Google's Pixel 7 And 7 Pro Preorder Gifts Could Bring Free Pixel Watch And Buds Pro
Next week, it is expected that Google will unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at a Fall event, which lines up with leaks and rumors we have heard. However, that is not all, as Google might sweeten the deal with a free Google Pixel Watch or Google Pixel Buds Pro when you preorder one of the new devices.
Over on Twitter, “retail intelligence” specialist Roland Quandt tipped that Pixel 7 Pro preorders in some countries could include the Pixel Watch. Additionally, for those who step down to the Pixel 7, the preorder gift in some countries could include the Pixel Buds Pro. Though he notes “some countries,” he also indicates in his Tweet that this might be limited to the United Kingdom.
What we have seen in the past, though, is the Pixel Buds A-series being paired with a new Pixel device which some people inadvertently did not get with their order. Therefore, hopefully, the whole limited country thing is just a miscommunication or misunderstanding and Pixel preordering people around the world will be able to take advantage a solid deal.
Whatever happens despite the potentially region-locked deals, preordering people could get a sweet bundle no matter which device you go with. We’re clocking the Pixel Buds Pro at $199.99, which is about 1/3rd the rumored price of the Pixel 7, according to leaks on Amazon from the end of September. As far as the Pixel Watch goes, it will likely be on par with Apple’s offering at $399 or $499, which makes it a little under half the rumored value of the Pixel 7 Pro.
All in all, getting the new Pixel device and one of the freebies could be the deal of the year if Google plays its cards right. We are expecting the next Pixel device to be powered by the next generation Tensor SoC coupled with around 12GB of RAM and 128GB+ of storage beneath the 6.7" high-refresh curved display with a hole punch camera. With this in mind, the new Pixel devices could certainly pack a punch if they manage to nail the camera quality.
Hopefully, soon, we will find out more about these bundles and the specs of the new Pixel lineup from Google directly at their upcoming Made by Google event on October 6th at 10 am EST. Thus, stay tuned to HotHardware for the latest on Google launches and bundle deals they may have.