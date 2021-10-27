Did You Pre-Order A Pixel 6 Phone? What You Need To Know About Its Big Day One Update
As many await the arrival of their new Pixel 6 phone, they need to be aware of one big thing. That being a day one software update from Google for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices.
While your new phone will ship with Android 12, Google announced that those who pre-ordered a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro may need to do a day one update once they receive them. So, once you get your hands on that new sparkling toy, jump on in and see if you are one those who needs to update..
Once you get your hands on your new Pixel 6 you will need to check which build number your phone is currently running. To find your device's build number head to Settings-> About phone-> Build number. If your current build number is either SD1A.210817.036 or SD1A.210817.036.A8 (Verizon customers) you should be all set. If not, you will need to update.
If you are one of those who need to update you can do so by staying in your phone's Settings-> System-> System Update-> Check for Update. You should then choose to install the new software. Google estimates it should take somewhere between 25-50 minutes to complete the update, depending on your network connection speed and amount of apps you have installed.
The next thing you will need to do is ensure all the apps on your phone are up to date on Google Play Store. This is because many of the key apps will include new features and improvements for your new Pixel 6 phone. Do complete this you simply need to go to Play Store-> Your Account Icon-> Manage apps and devices-> Update all.
You may still be waiting on your new phone and in need of seeing some hands on with the new devices to get you through until yours arrives. Never fear HotHardware has you covered. Check out our first look at both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro below.