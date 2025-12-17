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Pixel 10 Pro Deals Hit Hard At Up To 25% Off For An All-Time Low Price

by Paul LillyWednesday, December 17, 2025, 10:54 AM EDT
Rear closeup render of Google's Pixel 10 Pro.
In case you missed our review of the Pixel 10 series, we're seriously impressed with Google's latest-generation Android phones, and many of them are currently offered at seriously big discounts. That includes the Pixel 10 Pro that, with the current limited time deal on Amazon, is marked down to its lowest price ever.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Is $250 Off

Normally priced at $999, Google's Pixel 10 Pro (128GB) is on sale for $749 at Amazon (25% off). Same goes for the models with more storage—they're all marked down by $250 compared to the MSRP and available in several color options.
Storage and color options aside, they all feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2856x1280 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, powered by Google's Tensor G5 chip and 16GB of memory.

They also wield a 42-megapixel wide-angle camera on the front and three rear cameras consisting of a 50MP main shooter with optical image stabilization, 48MP wide-angle lens, and 48MP periscope telephoto camera.

Other key specs include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 + LE connectivity, 5G support (sub-6GHz and mmWave), and a 4,870mAh battery with 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Pixel 10 Pro XL And Pixel 10 Are On Sale Too


Hand holding three Pixel 10 handsets (Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL).

It's not just the Pixel 10 Pro that's on sale, but the entire series including the bigger Pixel 10 Pro XL and more affordable Pixel 10.

Those looking for a bigger display will appreciate the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which features a 6.8-inch OLED screen with a 2992x1344 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a bigger 5,200mAh battery. Otherwise, it's pretty much the same phone as the Pixel 10 Pro, but in a bigger package.

The Pixel 10, meanwhile, flaunts the same 6.3-inch display as the Pro, but with a 2424x1080 resolution (and same 120Hz refresh rate). Though smaller, it's powered by the same Tensor G5 chip as the Pro and Pro XL.

As for the camera arrangement, the base Pixel 10 has a 10.5MP front camera and 48MP (main), 13MP (ultra-wide), and 10.8MP (periscope telephoto) cameras on the back.
We'd be remiss not to mention that the newly launched OnePlus 15R (see our review) is a compelling handset too, and is available direct from OnePlus starting at $699. It also comes with a choice of a free gift
—OnePlus Buds 4 in Storm Gray or Zen Green, or a magnetic case in Sandstone.
Tags:  deals, Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 10, pixel 10 pro, pixel 10 pro xl
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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