Quantum Computers Just Recreated How Matter Was Born In The Big Bang

Artist rendering of observed string-breaking dynamics on a quantum simulator - Image: Duke University/Emily Edwards

Now, simulating this process on traditional binary supercomputers hasn't been possible because quantum chromodynamics interactions demand exponential processing power and memory as systems grow larger. Instead, physicists leveraged three advanced quantum architectures, including IBM's superconducting processor, QuEra's neutral-atom array, and Duke University's trapped-ion quantum simulator, to model subatomic dynamics on quantum hardware.





IBM's Quantum System Two - Image: IBM



At Oak Ridge National Laboratory, researchers utilized an IBM Heron processor via the Quantum Computer User Program (QCUP), tapping into 104 qubits to construct a scalable concurrent variational solver. This initialized the simulation at a pristine quantum vacuum state before tracking the evolution of volatile subatomic fields.