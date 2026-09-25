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Quantum Computers Just Recreated How Matter Was Born In The Big Bang

by Aaron LeongFriday, September 25, 2026, 10:23 AM EDT
Artist rendering of observed string-breaking dynamics on a quantum simulator
Artist rendering of observed string-breaking dynamics on a quantum simulator - Image: Duke University/Emily Edwards
Researchers have successfully simulated the birth of fundamental matter on three separate quantum computers, replicating subatomic phenomena observed only in particle colliders or in situ at the immediate aftermath of the Big Bang.

Central to the breakthrough lies in the string breaking and hadronization phenomenon, i.e. the mechanism by which elementary quarks are bound together into composite particles, such as protons and neutrons, by strong nuclear force. Since quarks can never exist in isolation, attempting to pull two bound quarks apart does not separate them. Rather, the gluonic string connecting them stretches like an elastic band, storing immense amounts of potential energy. Once the energy density becomes high enough, the string suddenly snaps, converting that accumulated energy into new matter-antimatter particle pairs in accordance with Einstein's equivalence of mass and energy.

Now, simulating this process on traditional binary supercomputers hasn't been possible because quantum chromodynamics interactions demand exponential processing power and memory as systems grow larger. Instead, physicists leveraged three advanced quantum architectures, including IBM's superconducting processor, QuEra's neutral-atom array, and Duke University's trapped-ion quantum simulator, to model subatomic dynamics on quantum hardware. 

IBM's Quantum System Two
IBM's Quantum System Two - Image: IBM

At Oak Ridge National Laboratory, researchers utilized an IBM Heron processor via the Quantum Computer User Program (QCUP), tapping into 104 qubits to construct a scalable concurrent variational solver. This initialized the simulation at a pristine quantum vacuum state before tracking the evolution of volatile subatomic fields.

Simultaneously, a Duke University physics team used a quantum simulator to visually observe the stretching and snapping of particle-connecting strings. The independent, cross-platform validation across superconducting chips, trapped ions, and neutral atoms confirms that quantum hardware can successfully emulate complex quantum field theories. By direct manipulation of quantum bits, physicists were able to watch elementary particles form out of purely energetic vacuum fluctuations, offering a controlled, benchtop look at processes that shaped the earliest microsecond of our universe.

No doubt, these results establish a transformative computational blueprint for future nuclear physics, although as hardware error rates decrease and qubit counts scale up, quantum computers could begin complementing big-scale colliders like the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), allowing scientists to better predict new fundamental physics, investigate subatomic structure, and explore extreme states of matter.
Tags:  space, Big-Bang, quantum-computing
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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