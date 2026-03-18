CERN's Upgraded Large Hadron Collider Makes Its First New Particle Discovery









Now, a standard proton consists of two 'up' quarks and one 'down' quark. In this new heavy-duty version, the light up quarks are replaced by two 'charm' quarks. These heavier relatives share the same quantum properties as up quarks but possess significantly more mass.





(Left) Artist's illustration of the new particle. (Right) A "proton family tree" traces how heavier relatives are formed by replacing the proton's quarks with strange (s), charm (c), or bottom (b) quarks. (Credit: CERN)

