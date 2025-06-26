Titan 2 Phone With Blackberry-Style Keyboard Shatters Crowdfunding Goal





For a segment of smartphone users who fondly remember (and secretly crave) the tactile satisfaction of a physical keyboard, look no further than the Unihertz Titan 2, a device that proudly resurrects the iconic form factor of the BlackBerry Passport, updated for the 5G era and running on Android 15. The new phone has proven so popular that it recently shattered its Kickstater listing by topping $1 million with 27 days left in the campaign.











The OG



Unlike some hybrid solutions, the Titan 2 has a full, backlit, tactile QWERTY keyboard that claims rapid and precise typing. Drawing inspiration from its BlackBerry predecessors (like the Passport and KEY2), the keys are touch-sensitive, enabling users to scroll documents and web pages with a swipe, and even move the text cursor during editing. Customizable shortcuts can also be assigned to individual keys, allowing for quick access to frequently used applications.



Another highlight is the primary 4.5-inch square (as in 1440x1440) display, again, a nod to the Passport's aspect ratio. Powering the device is a mid-range



MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with a generous 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, which means most users won't be left wanting.For optics, we have a 50-megapixel main shooter plus an 8MP telephoto lens (up to 3.4x optical zoom). Selfies and video calls are handled by a 32MP unit at the front. Unihertz says that the 5,050mAh battery (supplemented by 33W charging) can get most users through a full day of use.








