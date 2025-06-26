CATEGORIES
Titan 2 Phone With Blackberry-Style Keyboard Shatters Crowdfunding Goal

by Aaron LeongThursday, June 26, 2025, 11:31 AM EDT
For a segment of smartphone users who fondly remember (and secretly crave) the tactile satisfaction of a physical keyboard, look no further than the Unihertz Titan 2, a device that proudly resurrects the iconic form factor of the BlackBerry Passport, updated for the 5G era and running on Android 15. The new phone has proven so popular that it recently shattered its Kickstater listing by topping $1 million with 27 days left in the campaign.

The OG 2014 BlackBerry Passport garnered a cult following for its distinctive square display and integrated physical QWERTY keyboard. The Titan 2 aims to capture that same spirit (as well as refine on its first generation Titan) for those who prioritize efficient typing and a unique aesthetic over the ubiquitous touchscreen slab.

Unlike some hybrid solutions, the Titan 2 has a full, backlit, tactile QWERTY keyboard that claims rapid and precise typing. Drawing inspiration from its BlackBerry predecessors (like the Passport and KEY2), the keys are touch-sensitive, enabling users to scroll documents and web pages with a swipe, and even move the text cursor during editing. Customizable shortcuts can also be assigned to individual keys, allowing for quick access to frequently used applications.

Another highlight is the primary 4.5-inch square (as in 1440x1440) display, again, a nod to the Passport's aspect ratio. Powering the device is a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with a generous 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, which means most users won't be left wanting.

For optics, we have a 50-megapixel main shooter plus an 8MP telephoto lens (up to 3.4x optical zoom). Selfies and video calls are handled by a 32MP unit at the front. Unihertz says that the 5,050mAh battery (supplemented by 33W charging) can get most users through a full day of use.

Adding a modern twist to the Blackberry theme, the Titan 2 features a secondary 2-inch display integrated with the camera island. The secondary screen can display notifications, a clock, and even serves as a viewfinder for taking selfies with the main camera. Rounding up the core specs is 5G support, dual SIM capabilities, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, an IR blaster, and an FM radio receiver.

The Unihertz Titan 2 is currently available for preorder through the crowdfunding campaign. The expected retail price will be $400, although buyers can net the phone for as low as $270 on Kickstarter. If all goes well, units will begin shipping in October.
