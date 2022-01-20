Photobombing Starlink Satellites Leave Image Trails That Disrupt Time-Critical Space Observations

As SpaceX celebrates launching its 2,000th Starlink satellite into space, astronomers are not as ecstatic about it. It seems all those satellites have began photobombing some astronomical observations.





While the satellites with visors may reduce the visibility, there are concerns that upcoming next-generation sky surveys like the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile will be more negatively impacted. And with SpaceX suggesting that it could grow its Starlink constellation by up to 20 times its current size or more, the need for better solutions will surely be needed.



