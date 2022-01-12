Fantastic Drone Footage Shows Off Massive SpaceX Tower That Will Launch Humans To Mars





SpaceX has been busy this month prepping "Mechzilla" as it recently placed the building-sized arms on top of the launch tower. Since then, SpaceX has performed a variety of tests that included opening and closing the arms. The facility is designed to not only launch the massive rocket, but also catch it upon its return.







While SpaceX has been very successful with its rocket recovery system with the Falcon 9 , this will be a different type of recovery. The Falcon 9 lands on either a land-based pad or a drone ship at sea, utilizing its legs to steady itself while landing. "Mechzilla" will negate the need for the legs as it returns to Earth. However, Musk stated in 2021 that the legs would still be necessary for landing on Mars and other planets until the time a facility could be built on those locations.

Starship launch & catch tower pic.twitter.com/5mLIQwwu0k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2022