CATEGORIES
home News

Phison's New Update On Windows 11 Bricking SSDs Is A Big Sigh Of Relief

by Paul LillyWednesday, August 27, 2025, 09:12 AM EDT
Phison chip on a blue-themed background.
Phison has issued another statement, and possibly its last on the matter, in regards to the recent brouhaha surrounding reports of solid state drives (SSDs) failing from a pair of supposedly buggy Windows 11 updates. Following thousands of hours of testing, Phison said it was unable to reproduce a drive failure, nor have any customers reached out to report an issue.

"As stated on August 18, Phison was made aware of the 'KB5063878' and ‘KB5062660’ updates on Windows 11 that potentially impacted several storage devices, including some supported by Phison. In response, Phison dedicated over 4,500 cumulative testing hours to the drives reported as potentially impacted and conducted more than 2,200 test cycles. We were unable to reproduce the reported issue, and no partners or customers have reported that the issue affected their drives at this time," Phison said in a new statement.

Phison is referencing a situation that arose from a post on X by user Necoru_cat. The user reported that the data on their SSD became corrupted after applying a Steam update for Cyberpunk 2077, and that subsequent tests left their PC in a non-bootable state.

Like any good tech detective, Necoru_cat went the extra mile—several extra miles, actually—and performed exhaustive tests on nearly two dozen additional SSD models, including a mix of SATA and NVMe flavors. Several of those drives experienced issues, including major data loss on a few of the SSDs.

The user concluded that a recent Windows 11 update was the culprit, and that large file transfers of 50GB of more could trigger the issue.

Closeup of a Phison controller an an NVMe SSD.

This raised concerns that SSDs might start failing on PCs that were fully patched with the latest Windows 11 updates. The plot thickened when, days later, Phison brought to attention a "falsified document" purporting to come from the company was making the rounds. The document detailed supposed findings and guidance by Phison, but the firm said it was "neither an official or unofficial communication" from the company, and that it was addressing the matter "through appropriate legal processes."

Reading between the lines, it appeared as though someone or some entity was trying to capitalize on the situation by making it appear as though (A) there was a issue and (B) it was limited in scope to Phison. Neither of those appear to be correct.

As far as we know, only other person anecdotally reported a similar issue, though nothing really tied the two incidents together. As we originally surmised, the actual culprit is likely something to do with Necoru_cat's setup, as all of their followup testing was performed on the same test bed. That's not a knock on the user, by the way, and we're actually quite impressed with their commitment to test so many SSD models.

Simply put, Phison says its validation testing "has not identified any concerns related to these Windows 11 updates." That said, it did offer up some general guidance.

"We continue to advise users that for extended workloads, such as transferring large files or decompressing large archives, make sure a proper heatsink or thermal pad is used with the storage device. This helps maintain optimal operating temperatures, reduces the likelihood of thermal throttling, and ensures sustained performance," Phison said.

Phison also said that if any users have questions or troubleshooting needs, feel free to reach out to the company at support@phison.com.
Tags:  SSD, Storage, phison, windows 11
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment