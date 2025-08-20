CATEGORIES
Phison Warns Document Detailing Windows SSD Failures Is Bogus

by Paul LillyWednesday, August 20, 2025, 09:36 AM EDT
Closeup of a Phison SSD controller.
Phison is warning customers that a document purporting to originate from the company and detailing recent SSD failures stemming from a buggy Windows update is a total fake. There is actually an issue that is affecting some storage drives, but Phison says the "falsified document" makes a series of false claims and is "neither an official or unofficial communication" from the company. In other words, it's not a leaked document either, but a total fabrication.

"Specifically, the document makes false claims regarding potential storage and data issues related to the Microsoft Windows Security Updates released on August 12, 2025. We are addressing the falsified document through appropriate legal processes," Phison stated in a (legit) document that it emailed to us.

Phison stated in bold letters than it is pursuing legal action, though it did not specify if it knows exactly who (or what entity) is responsible for the fake document.

That said, it's still a mystery as to what exactly is going on. X user @Necoru_cat brought the issue to attention after suffering a data loss issue while attempting to install a Steam update for Cyberpunk 2077. Subsequent testing on a whole bunch of SSD models suggested that a sequential file transfer of 50GB or more can trigger the issue.

It's speculated that Microsoft's recent KB3063878 and KB5062660 updates are the culprit. To that end, Phison reiterated in today's communication that it is "working closely with Microsoft to help resolve the issue." Phison also notes that currently online testing suggests that whatever issue is at play impacts devices from multiple vendors, and not just solid state drives (SSDs) but hard disk drives (HDDs) as well.

"We appreciate your patience and are currently in the process of isolating any potential problems that could cause disruption or impact end users," Phison says.

Phison shared screenshots of the bogus documents with us, which you can see below (broken up into two parts). Keep in mind that the document is a fake, so any information should be assumed to be inaccurate or premature at best.

Screenshot of a document that Phison says is bogus (Part 1).

Screenshot of a document that Phison says is bogus (Part 2).

