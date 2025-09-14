AMD Pitches 1000 FPS Gaming With These Ryzen CPU And GPU Combos





Once upon a time, hitting triple-digit frame rates in a game was considered a big deal, and that's still sometimes the case but no longer a rarity. So what is a big deal these days? Blowing past the capabilities of any monitor on the market and crossing over the 1,000 frame per second (FPS) threshold, which is what AMD is pitching on a slide deck that popped up on X.





User @realVictor_M posted what looks like an official AMD slide for an presentation in China, which outlines the ability of select processor and graphics card combinations being able to reach 1,000 fps in certain games. As you can probably guess, AMD's claim targets popular esports titles like Counter-Strike 2, Marvel Rivals, Overwatch 2, PUBG, and Valorant.









The slide posted to X, as spotted by the folks at Videocardz, highlights AMD's Ryzen 9000X3D processors with 3D V-Cache first and foremost, including the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9800X3D , both of which are formidable chips for gaming (among other tasks). AMD's Ryzen 9 9900X3D is curiously missing, at least from this slide. And outside of the benchmark table, AMD includes its laptop Ryzen 9 9955HX3D chips in the slide.









It's an interesting marketing pitch for a number of reasons. Esports titles are generally less demanding, and it's not unusual to see ultra-high frame rates in games like Counter-Strike 2. Beyond that, the advent of gaming monitors with a 500Hz refresh rate is relatively new. Some are starting to go even higher, like the ASUS ROG Swifft PG27AQWP-W , a dual-mode tandem OLED display that can hit up to 720Hz. As of this moment, however, there's no monitor available to purchase with a 1,000Hz refresh rate.





We're sure they're coming. In the meantime, even if 1,000 fps isn't the ultimate goal, AMD's X3D chips are excellent options for gaming. Here's what current pricing looks like...