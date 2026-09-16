Pentagon Confirms Secret Space Weapons Are Already Orbiting Earth

Troy Meink delivers a keynote address during the 2026 Air, Space and Cyber Conference - Image: USAF/Heemsoth

Up till now, American defense officials have carefully danced around the question of military hardware in orbit, framing military space activity in terms of passive reconnaissance, satellite protection, and defensive resilience. This week, however, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink acknowledged that the United States has active space control weapons operating in orbit today.





Speaking at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Maryland, Meink revealed that the U.S. Space Force has deployed on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary actions. Pressed by reporters afterward on whether the admission was a slip of the tongue, Meink made clear that the phrasing was deliberate and vetted.

While Meink declined to elaborate on the specific mechanics of the orbiting hardware (i.e., is it kinetic projectiles, directed energy, or electronic jamming?), he stressed that revealing their existence reinforces deterrence without compromising operational secrecy.





Meink acknowledges that the US has already deployed active space weapons - Image: USAF/Morataya



Addressing defense leaders, Meink outlined a vision for a radically transformed Air Force that can outpace rapidly advancing AI-enabled threats and autonomous weapons fielded by major rivals, which includes affordable, scalable combat power. The Air Force intends to field thousands of autonomous one-way attack systems for special operators and incorporate at least 500 Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) alongside manned fighters by 2032. To bridge the gap, the Pentagon is also introducing Mass Modular Aircraft (MMA)—low-cost, attritable machines designed to deliver long-range strike capabilities at a fraction of the price of conventional fifth-gen stealth fighters.

Of course, the announcement cannot be isolated from geopolitical tensions with China and Russia. U.S. intelligence has repeatedly warned over the past decade that both Moscow and Beijing have operationalized anti-satellite capabilities , co-orbital threat systems, and high-powered counter-space lasers aimed at neutralizing American orbital assets. By confirming the presence of U.S. space weapons, Washington is sending a message that space is no longer just a supporting realm for terrestrial combat, but an active warfighting domain.



