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Pentagon Confirms Secret Space Weapons Are Already Orbiting Earth

by Aaron LeongWednesday, September 16, 2026, 10:58 AM EDT
Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink delivers a keynote address during the 2026 Air, Space and Cyber Conference at the National Harbor, Md
Troy Meink delivers a keynote address during the 2026 Air, Space and Cyber Conference - Image: USAF/Heemsoth
Up till now, American defense officials have carefully danced around the question of military hardware in orbit, framing military space activity in terms of passive reconnaissance, satellite protection, and defensive resilience. This week, however, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink acknowledged that the United States has active space control weapons operating in orbit today. 

Speaking at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Maryland, Meink revealed that the U.S. Space Force has deployed on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary actions. Pressed by reporters afterward on whether the admission was a slip of the tongue, Meink made clear that the phrasing was deliberate and vetted.

While Meink declined to elaborate on the specific mechanics of the orbiting hardware (i.e., is it kinetic projectiles, directed energy, or electronic jamming?), he stressed that revealing their existence reinforces deterrence without compromising operational secrecy. 

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink acknowledges that the US has already deployed active space weapons
Meink acknowledges that the US has already deployed active space weapons - Image: USAF/Morataya

Addressing defense leaders, Meink outlined a vision for a radically transformed Air Force that can outpace rapidly advancing AI-enabled threats and autonomous weapons fielded by major rivals, which includes affordable, scalable combat power. The Air Force intends to field thousands of autonomous one-way attack systems for special operators and incorporate at least 500 Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) alongside manned fighters by 2032. To bridge the gap, the Pentagon is also introducing Mass Modular Aircraft (MMA)—low-cost, attritable machines designed to deliver long-range strike capabilities at a fraction of the price of conventional fifth-gen stealth fighters.

Of course, the announcement cannot be isolated from geopolitical tensions with China and Russia. U.S. intelligence has repeatedly warned over the past decade that both Moscow and Beijing have operationalized anti-satellite capabilities, co-orbital threat systems, and high-powered counter-space lasers aimed at neutralizing American orbital assets. By confirming the presence of U.S. space weapons, Washington is sending a message that space is no longer just a supporting realm for terrestrial combat, but an active warfighting domain.

Orbital weapons are also part of other national defense initiatives, including the Golden Dome missile defense architecture. Under this framework, the Space Force is accelerating programs like Space-Based Interceptors, moving from concept to flight-ready hardware in under a year (with target capabilities projected for 2028), as well as expanding the Space-Based Air-Moving Target Indication constellation to track airborne threats from space.
Tags:  space, Weapons, space-force, usaf
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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