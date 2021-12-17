Hosting Your Own Minecraft Server? Patch Now And Protect From Log4j Ransomware Attacks





Are you tired of hearing about Log4shell yet? Well settle in, because a top-3-worst-security-exploit-ever doesn't vanish overnight. Microsoft updated its article about the flaw (which we mentioned on Wednesday) once again, this time with some notes about protecting "non-Microsoft-hosted Minecraft servers."

Well, when the hole in question is gaping as wide as Log4j's Log4shell exploit, opening up a vulnerable service to the internet is like leaving the shopping mall doors open all night. So it goes then that Microsoft is aggressively advising Minecraft server operators to upgrade their game version to the latest 1.18.1 revision. Unsurprisingly, the Java version of Minecraft uses Log4j for its logging, and prior versions of the game software are fully vulnerable to the Log4shell flaw.





This clumsy hand-drawn logo has come to represent the serious vulnerability on the web.

