Here's Why The Log4j Security Vulnerability Has CISA Pressing The Panic Button





Even if you're from the U.S., you may not have heard of CISA. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is part of the Department of Homeland Security, and it primarily handles technological threats to the nation. Well, CISA is still in the process of an all-hands red alert thanks to the Log4shell security vulnerability in Apache's Log4J package that we told you about on Saturday.

Obviously that's pretty much the absolute worst-case scenario for a security flaw, and the severity of the vulnerability combined with the widely-used nature of the vulnerable package makes this a real five-alarm fire. In fact, the director of CISA says that it is "one of the most serious [she] has seen in [her] entire career, if not the most serious."








