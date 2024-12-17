Panasonic Unveils Compact Lumix ZS99 For Fans Of Point-And-Shoot Cameras
Beginning with the compact pocketable ZS99, the camera essentially carries over from the ZS80 the same lens, sensor, focus and stabilization system, 1,840k dot display, and video options. Panasonic has added some new features to future-proof the camera somewhat, however. The ZS99 can now shoot in portrait mode (a gyro tells the camera when it's vertically oriented), which on paper would make it great for social media formats, but users will have to stretch their arms far out for framing with the 24mm focal length.
Charging has moved from micro-USB to USB-C, while Bluetooth has been upgraded to V5. When video is being recorded, Panasonic has added a red "REC" frame on-screen indicator. Also new is a physical "Send Image" button that does exactly as the name implies.
Rather oddly, Panasonic has dumped the 2,330K dot electronic viewfinder that was on the ZS80 in order to accommodate the new USB-C port. Purists may complain about the change, but we don't think most users would mind.
The ZS99 will be sold for $500 starting February 2025, in black and silver colorways. Alongside the ZS99, Panasonic took the opportunity to introduce the $850 G97 micro four thirds camera, which gets minor updates from the the G95, such as a 1,840K dot display, Bluetooth 5.0, the said "Send Image" button, USB-C charging, and improved slow/quick motion capability (up to 4x slow motion and 8x quick motion in FHD mode). This camera will ship in February with a 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens).
The reemergence of point-and-shoots have largely come from Gen Z-ers. While they're known as the "digital generation," the first to be born in a fully internet-connected world with smartphones dominating their landscape, many Gen Z-ers are also known to be obsessed with the 2000s culture. With a desire to simplify and disconnect, some have taken to simpler cameras like Polaroids and pocketable point-and-shoots to capture their lives for social media.
Influencers have also helped with this explosive demand for simpler cameras. For example, when Kendall Jenner sported a Canon Elph 350 on a Instagram post, the camera started selling out on second-hand marketplaces.