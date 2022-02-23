Panasonic Lumix GH6 Micro Four Thirds Camera Stays Chill For Unlimited 4K Recording
The upcoming Panasonic Lumix GH6 Mirrorless Camera promises unlimited 4K recording with its Lumix heat management technology. In addition, the Micro Four Thirds camera includes a bevy of new features that make this an interesting addition to Panasonic's camera family.
Panasonic first introduced the DMC-GH1, a photo-hybrid concept, back in 2009. Since that time, the camera line has continued to evolve and introduce innovative features demanded by its users. The Lumix GH6 is the latest in the renowned lineup and promises to continue breaking boundaries of mirrorless cameras.
While the newest Lumix camera may look a lot like its predecessor, it is introducing a lot of new changes inside the camera body itself. It sports a new 25.2 megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor and a new Venus Engine image processor. This new combination allows you to capture photos at 14 frames per second with autofocus locked. The 25.2 resolution sensor is the highest ever place inside a Four Thirds or Micro Four Thirds camera.
Perhaps the most exciting new features the GH6 introduces is in terms of video quality. It can now shoot 5.7K video with V-Log at up to 30 fps with internal capture to either ProRes or ProRes HQ, or 5.7K up to 60 fps to MP4 10-bit H.264/H.265 recording. It is also possible to capture 10-bit 4:2:0 4K at up to 120 fps using the longGOP codec, or 1080p at 300 fps (240 fps with autofocus).
The Lumix GH6 achieves 4:2:2 10-bit C4K 60p unlimited video recording time. This is made possible by Panasonic's heat management technology, which consists of the added built-in fan that allows for longer recording periods.
When it comes to resolution, Panasonic has developed a new 25.2 megapixel (20% more than before) Live MOS Sensor that touts high resolution, high-speed readout that reduces shutter problem and obtains a wide dynamic range. The mirrorless camera's new Venus Engine brings approximately twice the processing power, which will enables high-speed processing of the new sensor's higher pixel counts, higher-resolution and higher-bit rate video.
The camera also boasts 7.5 stops of image stabilization with its Dual I.S.2 that allows for agile handheld shooting. The GH6 also includes a new super high-precision 5-axis gyro sensor with a new algorithm. These new features should make capturing stills and videos much easier and cleaner when not using a gimbal or stabilizer.
You can pre-order the Lumix GH6 (body only) on Amazon for $2,199 now. This is more expensive than the original GH5, but still cheaper by $300 than it was expected to launch at last year. If you do purchase the GH6, there are a few future firmware updates you will need to keep an eye out for.