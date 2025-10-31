Pac-Man Turns 45 And Google Celebrates With A Playable Spooky Doodle Halloween Surprise

Forty-five years ago, Pac-Man made his U.S. debut in October—and today for Halloween, Google is collaborating with Namco Bandai to present a playable Pac-Man Doodle with eight levels and four brand-new haunted house-themed maze layouts. It's a timely twist to an all-time classic game.





When one considers the core gameplay loop of Pac-Man, it really is the precursor to modern horror games despite the primitive graphics and Pac-Man's cartoony can-do attitude, so this is actually very thematically-fitting. Each of the four new maze designs reflects one of the four Pac-Man ghosts (Blinky, Inky, Pinky, and Clyde) and their personalities, and since Namco Bandai collaborated on these designs, this is basically a free, soft-canon Pac-Man expansion. It will remain playable for the duration of October 31st and November 1st on the Google Homepage, and from the Google Doodles afterward.

[Click To Play]

Overall, it's hard not to find this Pac-Man tribute fairly charming, though it's not the only 45th Anniversary celebration we've seen for Pac-Man this year. Closer to the Japanese release date of May, we saw the Atari 2600+ Pac-Man Edition console release back in July this year.





For fans of more modern gameplay sensibilities, there's also the 3D platformer Pac-Man World 2 RePAC multi-platform release that dropped last month, serving as an expanded, enhanced re-release of 2002's Pac-Man World 2 that originally released for PlayStation 2, Nintendo GameCube, and Microsoft Xbox. The PC versions of RePAC 1 and 2 also perform quite well, even on entry-level hardware.





I'm personally a huge fan of the original Pac-Man World and its sequel, as they're some of the most well-made 3D platformers of their time, so the RePACs are some of the easiest modern Pac-Man experiences to recommend besides Championship Edition 2 and Pac-Man 99 . Sadly, the latter was a limited-time Switch Online release.

Image Credit: Google, Namco Bandai