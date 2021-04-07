CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdWednesday, April 07, 2021, 09:35 AM EDT

Pac-Man 99 Battle Royale Game Chomps Its Way Onto Nintendo Switch

nintendo releasing pac man battle royale game for nintendo switch
Battle Royale games are some of the most popular out there right now, with popular titles such as Fortnite and Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds. Since these games came out, companies have been trying to twist the genre, and Nintendo is the latest to shake things up. In the new Pac-Man 99, players can show off their “chomping chops” against up to 99 other players simultaneously.

When you think of the typical battle royale game, you may think of all the players being in the same lobby and competing in the same location. With Pac-Man 99, however, players play on their Pac-Man maze while trying to mess up opponents via power-ups and be the last Pac-Man standing. You can see how this looks in the trailer released below.


Besides the traditional Pac-Man features, there are up to eight different preset strategies for players, such as speed up, sending jammer Pac-Mans, and more. Furthermore, if you want to customize your game, there are up to 20 different classic game themes which can be purchased and installed to change the look and sound of Pac-Man to be like Xevious, Dig Dug, and more.

If 99-player Pac-Man madness sounds like fun, it will become available later today at 9 PM EST/6 PM PST exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. This is likely not the last “battle royale” game from Nintendo, however, so keep an eye on HotHardware for updates on the trend of turning older games into battle royales.
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, retro-gaming, nintendo-switch, battle-royale, pacman

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment