Pac-Man 99 Battle Royale Game Chomps Its Way Onto Nintendo Switch





Battle Royale games are some of the most popular out there right now, with popular titles such as Fortnite and Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds. Since these games came out, companies have been trying to twist the genre, and Nintendo is the latest to shake things up. In the new Pac-Man 99, players can show off their “chomping chops” against up to 99 other players simultaneously.

When you think of the typical battle royale game, you may think of all the players being in the same lobby and competing in the same location. With Pac-Man 99, however, players play on their Pac-Man maze while trying to mess up opponents via power-ups and be the last Pac-Man standing. You can see how this looks in the trailer released below.











Besides the traditional Pac-Man features, there are up to eight different preset strategies for players, such as speed up, sending jammer Pac-Mans, and more. Furthermore, if you want to customize your game, there are up to 20 different classic game themes which can be purchased and installed to change the look and sound of Pac-Man to be like Xevious, Dig Dug, and more.