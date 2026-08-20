Microsoft’s Original Xbox Is Back As A Massive Mattel Brick Set
The set is comprised of 3,509 pieces that come together to make a “highly detailed, 1:1-scale buildable display model of the original Microsoft XBOX console.” This includes pieces that go toward the recreation of its memorable controller, which was affectionally referred to as “The Duke” thanks to its large size when compared to what competitors Sony and Nintendo were including with their consoles at the time.
Additionally, fans can look forward to building three other modules, which are included as part of the set, to celebrate some of the console’s most iconic games. Halo: Combat Evolved, Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and Psychonauts will each have a distinctive design that incorporate gameplay elements into a scene worth displaying alongside a completed console.
A fun aspect of this brick set is that fans will be able to use the buttons on the controller for interactive features, such as kicking on lighting effects for the included game modules that are tied to their respective soundtracks. Mattel notes that “fans can also discover a hidden button combination that triggers an exclusive lighting sequence.”
You'll have to pay a pretty penny to relive your childhood, though, as this brick set is priced at $329.99 and is now available for purchase. This isn’t the only video game based brick set available, though. There are several others available for purchase that cover other consoles and gaming properties, which you can check out below.